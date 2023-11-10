Exploring the Ancient Charm of Pingliang: A Cultural and Immersive Travel Experience

The Unique Charm of Pingliang, Gansu Showcased in Special Travel Program

Pingliang, a town located at the crossroads of Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia and historically known as “the first city from Chang’an in the west”, has been the focus of a special travel program called “Seeing China on a Bus·Gansu Pingliang Station”. This program, jointly produced by the Audiovisual New Media Center of China Central Radio and Television Station and Gansu Main Station, aims to showcase the unique cultural and natural beauty of the region.

The special program showcased a wide range of experiences from Pingliang, including martial arts performances on Kongtong Mountain, apple picking in Jingning County, and pottery making in Huating City. The program introduced the popular travel diary format, capturing the essence of Pingliang’s rich historical and cultural heritage and its stunning natural landscapes.

To cater to different travel styles and needs, the program offered two special travel lines: the “Special Forces Group” for more adventurous and high-intensity experiences, and the “Slow Life Group” for those who prefer a more relaxed and leisurely travel experience.

The show also highlighted the increasing trend of cultural and tourism integration across China. The “Seeing China on the Bus” series has been instrumental in connecting local food, beauty, culture, and tourism products, showcasing the rich history and culture of different regions in China.

Through innovative forms and rich content, the program not only promotes excellent traditional culture but also activates the cultural tourism market to stimulate consumption. It serves as a window to showcase the local cultural and tourism characteristics of Pingliang, Gansu, and aims to inspire more people to explore the region’s vast natural scenery and rich cultural history.

The program aims to not only attract more tourists to Pingliang but also to promote the high-quality development of local cultural tourism on a larger scale and at a deeper level. It invites everyone to follow the program, visit Pingliang, Gansu, and create an exclusive travel diary to experience the beauty of the region for themselves.

