Home » Exploring the Ancient Charm of Pingliang: A Cultural and Immersive Travel Experience
Entertainment

Exploring the Ancient Charm of Pingliang: A Cultural and Immersive Travel Experience

by admin

The Unique Charm of Pingliang, Gansu Showcased in Special Travel Program

Pingliang, a town located at the crossroads of Shaanxi, Gansu and Ningxia and historically known as “the first city from Chang’an in the west”, has been the focus of a special travel program called “Seeing China on a Bus·Gansu Pingliang Station”. This program, jointly produced by the Audiovisual New Media Center of China Central Radio and Television Station and Gansu Main Station, aims to showcase the unique cultural and natural beauty of the region.

The special program showcased a wide range of experiences from Pingliang, including martial arts performances on Kongtong Mountain, apple picking in Jingning County, and pottery making in Huating City. The program introduced the popular travel diary format, capturing the essence of Pingliang’s rich historical and cultural heritage and its stunning natural landscapes.

To cater to different travel styles and needs, the program offered two special travel lines: the “Special Forces Group” for more adventurous and high-intensity experiences, and the “Slow Life Group” for those who prefer a more relaxed and leisurely travel experience.

The show also highlighted the increasing trend of cultural and tourism integration across China. The “Seeing China on the Bus” series has been instrumental in connecting local food, beauty, culture, and tourism products, showcasing the rich history and culture of different regions in China.

Through innovative forms and rich content, the program not only promotes excellent traditional culture but also activates the cultural tourism market to stimulate consumption. It serves as a window to showcase the local cultural and tourism characteristics of Pingliang, Gansu, and aims to inspire more people to explore the region’s vast natural scenery and rich cultural history.

See also  Euro blue today: minute by minute of the price of this Wednesday, May 31, 2023

The program aims to not only attract more tourists to Pingliang but also to promote the high-quality development of local cultural tourism on a larger scale and at a deeper level. It invites everyone to follow the program, visit Pingliang, Gansu, and create an exclusive travel diary to experience the beauty of the region for themselves.

You may also like

IN THIS MOMENT – Godmode

“The Musicians” by Fernando Botero: The Sensation of...

Pininfarina will sign the bodywork of the future...

“Binary Lovers” Released on PC Steam Platform

Humulus – Flowers Of Death – Album Review

Shakira and Gerard Piqué: The Untold Story of...

The BB Holding formula for true inclusivity at...

Thetis: The Sustainable Collaboration Between Donna Forte and...

SURVEY: CLIMATE CRISIS AND SUSTAINABILITY IN THE MUSIC...

November 10: Horoscope Predictions and Opportunities for Change...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy