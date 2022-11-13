【Artistic Notes】

Author: Kang Ning (Printmaker, Professor of Sichuan Academy of Fine Arts)

For more than 40 years in the art, my main creative business has never left printmaking, or more precisely, woodcut. I don’t value my identity as a printmaker. Printmaking is only a choice of creative means, and it is also a personal choice, just like a soldier chooses a certain weapon when he goes to the battlefield. For me, what I long for is art. What is art? How to create art? Only practice is the way to obtain true knowledge, and printmaking has become the entry point for me to explore art.

Xinsong (Printmaking) Corning

In 1984, I created the black-and-white woodcut work “New Pine”, which was inspired by the small pine forest on the roadside hillside swaying in the wind in the sun on my bus home. The instant impression triggered my creative desire. . In terms of formal language, I try to escape the realistic method of contrasting large black and white layouts and spatial perspectives in traditional printmaking. In the picture, the points and lines organized by the knife marks form a flat, seemingly casual and intriguing scene, presenting a bright, brisk and rich tonal layer. “New Pine” weakens the realistic depiction of real scenes, and focuses on the presentation of the inherent tension of formal language.

Art comes from life. The so-called black and white woodcut means that the creator should convert the colorful real world into a picture dominated by black and white tones, and then convert it into the organization of the knife technique. Black and white were originally opposed to each other, and if the light and dark, deep and shallow in reality were one-to-one correspondence in the picture, it would only make artistic creation complacent and unable to move an inch. So, I started with the processing of the edge lines of objects and the spatial relationship of the picture, trying to break the limitations of inherent colors and light sources, and grasping the scale of translating reality and choosing artistic language in my own hands, strengthening the artist’s subjective processing, and realizing the black and white Free conversion with white. For example, my series of “Booming Flowers” is a nostalgic nostalgia for the country, and it is also an experiment in artistic language, showing the tension of life. As a result, I am more deeply aware that the organization of the knife technique is no longer aimed at the one-way simulation of objective objects, but to form a symbolic language with personal characteristics.

Big Flowers and Birds (original woodcut · part) Corning

I advocate freehand woodcut and pursue the presentation of freehand spirit in woodcut creation. In the creative process, impromptu, accidental, accidental, or “smuggling the sky and crossing the sea” by mistake, may become the shining point of the work. Art does not need to be restored step by step, art pursues the “unexpected” within reason.

A curved pear board had been sitting in the studio for a long time, and I had no idea how to use it. Until one day, its shape suddenly triggered one of my nerves, and my eyes lit up: a small boat! So I engraved a group of people of various colors on the “boat”, each rejoicing and helping each other in the same boat. This is the origin of “The Canoe”. Actively seeking the maximum correspondence between the formal language of the material itself and its expressed content, and finding a tacit understanding between the two, often makes people feel excited and full of creative motivation.

After 2000, I created a series of works “Fantasy”, which were presented directly in the form of original logs. The medium is an important factor that contemporary artists pay attention to, and the medium of traditional printmaking is obscured by the indirectness of printmaking. Therefore, I pay attention to the existence of “wood”, the medium of woodcut, and try to put it in the language expression and become a part of the language of printmaking. The beauty of the natural shape, holes, knots, bark and other materials of wood and the beauty of the knife technique are integrated with each other, showing their own creative thinking, aesthetic concepts and spiritual world. The viewer can glimpse the creative process and enter the creation the mind of the person.

Artists pursue maximum free expression in their creations, and this limit depends on the creator’s cognition and grasp of the laws of art itself. Created in 2022, A Place of Freedom is my latest and largest piece to date, also presented in its original form. The work is composed of 18 original wooden boards arranged and combined, depicting the prosperous scene of various trees, flowers and plants in the dense forest, full of high-spirited life force. In the process of carving, shoveling, cutting, chipping, picking, gouging, etc. knife by knife, I have repeatedly asked myself: Is there any value in creating such a picture in such a primitive and clumsy way? How is this work different from a mechanical reproduction or a computer-generated image? Despite this, I still believe that the emotions, concepts, and thoughts in the creation can be collected and transformed into the slashes of a knife and a shovel, and the pleasure of freely swaying and carrying the knife calmly in the creation is irreplaceable. A knife and a mark are transformed into a personalized symbolic language, just like the jumping notes forming paragraphs and chapters, and finally constructing a visual “symphony”.

The Tree of Life II (Print) Corning

What art ultimately presents is not only the work itself, but also the people behind the work, the creativity and spirit of people. Artists should strive to pursue a larger space for individual expression in their creations, move with their hearts, and act recklessly.

There are two sentences in the ancients that are my motto in my creation. Confucius said: “Do what you want without going beyond the norm.” Shi Tao said: “If you can’t follow the law, it is the ultimate law.”

“Guangming Daily” (November 13, 2022 09 edition)

