Exploring the Business Territory of Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong: A Look at Their Commercial Connections and Recent Certificate Acquisition

Recently, fans of the celebrity couple Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong were abuzz with news of the pair obtaining a certificate for their business endeavors. According to information from the Tianyancha App, it has been revealed that both Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong have ventured into the business world with their own respective companies.

Tianyancha App data shows that Lu Han is associated with a total of 12 companies, 7 of which are currently active. These companies include Zhuhai Hongwu Cultural Creative Co., Ltd. and 6 studios, all of which are 100% owned by the singer and actor. The companies are primarily involved in film and television culture, cultural creativity, and cultural communication.

On the other hand, Guan Xiaotong is linked to 3 companies, with Shanghai Guan Xiaotong Film and Television Culture Studio and Chongqing Tianhe Yiren Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd. currently in operation. Guan Xiaotong holds 100% and 80% of the shares in these respective companies. Notably, there are no direct business connections between the ventures of Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong.

It is important to note that this article is a reprint from Tianyancha, and while it aims to provide more information, it does not signify the endorsement of the views expressed within. The authenticity and content of the work are the responsibility of Tianyancha. Any issues related to the content, copyright, or other matters should be directed to Tianyancha for prompt resolution.

In essence, the news of Lu Han and Guan Xiaotong delving into the business world has sparked curiosity among their fans, and it remains to be seen how their entrepreneurial pursuits will unfold in the future.