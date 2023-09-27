Exploring the Charms of the Night: Tory Burch Holds Dark Night Pop-Up Party with Celebrity Guests

Tory Burch Throws a Glamorous Pop-Up Party in Shanghai

On September 21st, luxury fashion brand Tory Burch held a dark night pop-up party at Hush Bar in Shanghai with the theme of “T Monogram Black After Dark.” The event was organized in conjunction with the opening ceremony of Douyin e-commerce super brand. A-list celebrities including actor Lin Yun, singer and actor Zhou Jieqiong, actor Zhang Yifan, singer Qing Lian, and singer ØZI Chen Yifan graced the occasion, showcasing the brand’s autumn and winter series in style.

The dark night pop-up party embraced a black color palette, using the brand’s iconic T Monogram elements to exude a fashionable attitude. The retro resurgence atmosphere encouraged women to break free from conventional constraints and experiment with unique and bold styles, truly showcasing their inner personality. The event featured a special performance by singer ØZI Chen Yifan, adding a mysterious and enchanting touch to the night.

In addition to the party, Tory Burch also launched an online challenge on the Douyin platform, inviting over 100 artists and bloggers to participate using the brand’s sparkling special effects filters. Guests at the pop-up party also had the opportunity to experience the immersive charm of the brand’s classic T Monogram element, providing a new visual and interactive experience for Douyin e-commerce users.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of Tory Burch’s T Monogram black gold series bags. Many guests were pleasantly surprised by the range of styles available, which not only showcased ultimate craftsmanship but also offered practical functionality. The black cotton jacquard fabric complemented the overall avant-garde style of the event, exuding a cool and trendy vibe.

Celebrities attending the event also made a splash with their fashionable outfit choices. Lin Yun charmed in an off-shoulder mesh dress, crystal high-heeled sandals, and accessorized with Kira front and back earrings, Miller pavé rings, and Douyin’s first T Monogram black gold series bowling bag. Zhou Jieqiong opted for a flannel jacket, a solid color button-down shirt with long cuffs, a deconstructed denim skirt, banana heel high boots, crystal earrings, and a T Monogram black gold series mini bucket bag. Zhang Yifan stunned in a waisted wool blazer, a high-collar dress, paired with Clover Court sneakers, a belt, and a T Monogram black gold series mini tote bag. Qing Lian sported a cozy fleece jacket, Clover Court sneakers, and a T Monogram black and gold series small zipper tote bag.

Tory Burch’s “T Monogram Black After Dark” night pop-up party aimed to empower women to courageously explore their true selves and embark on a captivating journey into the autumn and winter season. The exclusive 2023 autumn and winter series items are now available in the brand’s new Douyin official flagship store, as well as on their official website, Tmall official flagship store, JD official flagship store, WeChat mini-program, and selected offline boutiques.

