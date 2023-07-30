Exploring the Complexities of Domestic Violence: A Look into ‘Imperfect Victim’ Starring Zhou Xun, Liu Yijun, and Lin Yun

Create a news article using this content “Imperfect Victim” starring Zhou Xun, Liu Yijun, and Lin Yun is currently on iQiyi. The play starts with a third-party anonymous police case, and Yinger plays Mi Mang, who has been in domestic violence for a long time. With the appearance of the lawyer Lin Kan played by Zhou Xun, Mimang also awakened a little bit and started his own path of resistance. A few days ago, Yinger accepted an exclusive interview with a reporter from the Beijing News and said that Mimang has his own growth trajectory, from not knowing what to do, to gradually knowing what he is looking for, and the similarities between himself and Mimang are, They are all mothers, and when you become a mother, you will know what it means to be a mother. “But I should be more proactive than Mimang about my own life, and cherish the opportunities in my hand.”Yinger plays Mi Mang who has been in domestic violence for a long time in the play.Photo courtesy of the play partySay the most vague and obscure “difficulties” for womenIn “Imperfect Victim”, the lawyer Lin Kan (played by Zhou Xun) accepted the commission of the suspect Chenggong (played by Liu Yijun), and with his excellent professionalism and pre-investigation, overturned the criminal charges of the victim Zhao Xun (played by Lin Yun), but The conflict between objective facts and personal emotional standpoints made Lin Kan face unprecedented professional ethics challenges. Yinger said that in recent years, film and television dramas have paid more attention to “female themes”. You can see female doctors, female lawyers, female generals, and actresses on TV dramas. “Of course this is a good change, but I think , female themes should not only include “big heroine” and “strong woman”, but also many ordinary female stories worth telling. We should really start from the perspective of women and tell our most vague and obscure “difficulties” .”In Ying Er’s view, in “The Imperfect Victim”, Xin Lu, who endured her husband’s repeated derailments, Zhao Xun, who was violated by a powerful boss but was unable to speak out, and Mi Mang, who suffered domestic violence repeatedly for the sake of her children, all reflected The “difficulties” of many women’s real life, “This drama vividly shows the diversity and complexity of human nature, without fear or taboo, pointing out the essence behind domestic violence, sexual assault and other phenomena. The power struggle of the weak, and encourages us not to submit to the powerful, but to speak out bravely, this is what makes this drama so rare, and it also makes me particularly moved.”I feel sorry for Mimang and appreciate herIn the play, Mi Mang expresses clearly that she has never loved her husband Bao Li, and she has loved her boyfriend Yin Sheng from the beginning to the end. At the beginning, she was obedient to Bao Li as an employee to her boss. After being violated, she was coerced by complex emotions such as fear of Bao Li, fear of gossip, sorry Yin Sheng, etc., and she chose to agree to Bao Li’s marriage proposal in extreme confusion. Everything can be wiped out, and even repeated rationalization of their choices, such as being with Bao Li so that you don’t have to worry about life, etc., but I didn’t expect that the beginning of violence is often accompanied by the continuation of violence. After giving birth to two daughters in succession, Bao Li continued domestic violence, and Mi Mang was in a state of wanting to get rid of but couldn’t get rid of, thus maintaining her married life. In Yinger’s view, this unequal relationship is destined to lead to As the tragedy unfolded, “the relationship between Mimang and her husband is unhealthy.”Stills.Photo courtesy of the play partyYing Er said frankly that although Mimang was confused, she should have always had the idea of ​​saving herself, but she had a chance to save herself when she met Lin Kan. The point that Mimang attracts Yinger is precisely that she is very real and specific at every stage, “I also believe that many women may be suffering from Mimang at the moment. This character tells us that seemingly ‘imperfect victims’ ‘The free choice of ‘ is actually not free, it is out of oppression, we don’t need to criticize them. The transformation process of Miman from confusion, fear to courage to act is also very exciting, not everyone has crawled out of the mud Courage, I feel sorry for her and appreciate her.”The state of domestic violence does not appear overnightPlaying Mi Mang is very stressful for Yinger. Yinger said that Mimang’s experience was very painful and her emotions were very complicated. It was a very challenging realistic role for herself. In order to immerse herself in Mimang’s emotions, she didn’t talk to others or chat with them from morning to night on the set, “Because as soon as I go to chat with people, it’s easy to jump out of the role, I think It’s a great thing to be immersed in the scene.”Mimang is a woman who has been abused by domestic violence for many years.Photo courtesy of the play partyYinger said frankly that Mimang is a woman who has been abused by domestic violence for many years after all, and her state did not appear overnight. She searched a lot of real photos, videos, and news cases related to domestic violence to do her homework, and tried her best to In appearance, it is close to the role of Miman. In the play, Mimang’s clothes are not only ordinary, but also look tattered. During the fitting stage, both the director and Yinger felt that Mimang’s clothes were a bit “foreign”, so Yinger went to the fishing village to buy clothes for 10 or 20 yuan each, as well as silk stockings and net shoes, adding more rice. Mans cramps with social isolation. Then there is the injury makeup. Almost every time she puts on makeup, she spends more than 3 hours. The injury marks on the nose, eyes, hands, arms, and legs must restore the victim’s injury as much as possible, as well as the tear stains after different crying scenes. Mimang had been in the mountains, so she sprayed simulated sunburn on her face. Mi Mang is a marginalized person in this family, so the band-aids and gauze edges on his hands should leave black marks after working. But Mimang’s twisting did not allow her to be seen by others, so Yinger specially bought clothes that could cover her neck and arms, all of which were part of the process of preparing for the role.Mimang’s twisting does not allow her to be seen by others.Photo courtesy of the play partyIn addition, because she wants to perform the real pain of domestic violence, Yinger will hang a stone on her waist and use a weight to simulate the pain of the waist injury, so that the inclination of the body will be closer to the posture after the waist was beaten; Mi Mang was pulled After domestic violence with hair, the whole body is weak and trembling. Yinger will exercise vigorously before shooting, such as running around the playground, 10 laps at a time, doing high leg raises to make her legs tremble with pain, simulating Mimang being beaten violently Feeling of exhaustion afterwards. “After filming, I could barely walk when I got off the makeup van, and I had to rely on the help of the staff to help me go back. Then there was the beating scene of fierce conflict, I basically asked for it to be real, such as slapping, and I slapped it myself If I didn’t do it, my friend slapped me five or six times, and someone beat me on the back, and I was strangled by Bao Li, and I was really strangled by him until I could hardly breathe. Now, I think I’m getting a little closer to Mimang.”dialogue:Beijing News: What is the most impressive scene in the play?Yinger:What impressed me the most was the scene of “Passionate Killing”. For this scene, I went to the vegetable market to watch vendors kill fish and learn how to use a knife. Before the filming started, I went to the scene to do exercises in advance, exhausted myself, and then I was completely immersed in the…

