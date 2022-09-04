Author: Zhang Yumei and Yu Yuanyuan

Not long ago, the low-budget war film “Above the Clouds” directed by Professor Liu Zhihai from the China Academy of Art was released. This film won the “Temple of Heaven Award” for best film, best actor, and best film at last year’s Beijing International Film Festival. The film, which won three awards for Best Photography, has received widespread attention. In May of this year, the China Academy of Art officially established the Film Academy, which is the first independent film academy among China’s art colleges. So, why should film be taken as one of the important directions of art discipline construction? What are the advantages and characteristics of people from the Academy of Fine Arts in making films? What kind of film style is “Poetic Aesthetic Film”? On these topics, a reporter from Guangming Daily interviewed Gao Shiming, President of the China Academy of Art, and Xu Xiaoming, President of the Film Academy of the China Academy of Art.

Concept Design Work “Backtracking”

Reporter: Why did the China Academy of Art set up a film academy? Will the films made by the directors of the Academy of Fine Arts bear a distinctive brand?

High World Name:The Film Academy of the China Academy of Art, formerly known as the Academy of Film, Film and Animation Art, was split into the Academy of Film and the Academy of Animation and Games this year.

The core problem of the separation between art and film is how to tell a story. But in the history of Chinese film, there are many successful examples of directors who came from painting backgrounds. A representative example is Yang Fudong, who graduated from the Oil Painting Department of China Academy of Art and is now an internationally renowned video artist. In 2002, his first film “Unfamiliar Paradise” premiered at Documenta in Kassel, Germany. The film is based on the West Lake and tells an “existentialist” story, with a strong literary atmosphere, but also full of confusion. , melancholy mood.

The relationship between the China Academy of Art and the film started from a dream of a film, from the film – expired film, and then began to slowly enter the teaching in this direction. In recent years, the China Academy of Art has gathered outstanding film talents such as Xu Xiaoming, Wanma Caidan, Chen Lingzhen, Mary Stephen, Zhang Xianmin, Du Haibin, Liu Zhihai, etc., and has cultivated a large number of young filmmakers who have attracted much attention in the industry.

Xu Xiaoming:I originally wanted to learn painting, but I was admitted to the film production department at university. Later, I thought it was more interesting than painting, so I fell into it. Compared with film students in colleges, the students of the Academy of Fine Arts are more sensitive, and if they do some simple visual expressions or some small presentations, they will be very “grabbing”.

In the 127-year history of the birth of world cinema, films have changed from silent to sound, from black and white to color, from 2D to 3D. In this century, film has almost disappeared, and digital technology and digital media have become almost ubiquitous and omnipotent in human life. ways and dependencies.

Movies should actually be more like poetry than simply an essay. After digitization, tools have become more convenient, the threshold has become lower, the seriousness and ritual of film era movies have also been reduced, and the time of conception and preparation has been shortened rapidly. When we teach film at the China Academy of Art, we want to maintain purity, not to cater to the market. After the film is shot, it is to be shown to elite experts in the industry and to those who do film studies.

“Above the Sky” movie poster

Reporter: When the Film Academy of China Academy of Art was established, the vision of “poetic aesthetic film” was put forward. Then, what kind of film style does “poetic” refer to? Does it mean that the picture is better, or is it another form of “artistic film”?

High World Name:Poetic film is one of the directions we are exploring. It does not refer to “poetic film”, and it is not all melancholy. For example, “Above the Clouds” is poetic, but it is not poetic, it is a war film. . Poeticity does not refer to those poetic meanings from poetry and literature, but precisely refers to the poetics of the image itself, the sense of sublimation produced when the image itself condenses on the reality itself. Essentially every movie is a documentary, but why isn’t it? It is the poetics of images at work. When we make any movie, it is all “fake” and acting, but the actor really drank a cup of coffee here. This thing is true, although he acted “he drank a cup of coffee”, but the thing itself is true It really happened in front of the camera, so in this sense, it is essentially a documentary, but the reason why it can go beyond the recording of facts and can construct the charm of narrative and the image itself is because of the poetics of the image. is working. In fact, behind the poetic film is to explore the poetics of images, which is the inner charm of images that transcend appearance and move people’s hearts.

Poetic films will be close to “literary films” in a sense, but this is only one aspect. When thinking of poetic films, people in the circle will think of Fei Mu. Every set of shots in his “Spring in a Small Town” is different from that of literary films. It’s not that his way of telling stories is different, but his Storytelling tastes different. Poetic films are more about the language of films, and more emphasis is placed on the artistic expression of images.

Half a century has passed since the golden age of film, and the conditions of that era are too poor to look at today, but at that time the depth and attention to craftsmanship, richness and creativity far surpassed today. The same is true of analogy games, such as Go, black stones, white stones, and multi-grid. Its rules seem so simple and its forms are so abstract. However, those who played Go could think of the fierce battle between the two armies, the imperial struggle for hegemony, and the competition in the Central Plains, which was infinitely rich. . Today, video games are becoming more and more realistic and figurative, but the emotional-driven mechanism of the entire game, which is to fight monsters to level up and hunt for treasure, has become very simple. The same is true of movies. On the one hand, the technology continues to improve and move forward, on the other hand, the craftsmanship is stagnant, or even worse than before. This is the predicament of today’s cinema.

Xu Xiaoming:The core of the film is the role of text. One is to use form to express, to use external tools to show the so-called real and super-real, and the other is to look very realistic, but the film will make you watch from reality to non-real. Reality, this is the pursuit of art, and this is something that I cannot give up.

In “Above the Clouds”, we did not do any surreal means, we show you the completely realistic state and the situation of the characters, so as to “force to see” the innermost part of the characters and form a tour between the real and the unreal. Walk. The lens language and aesthetics of “Above the Clouds” are not completely new in the history of film, but they are still new in China in the past 30 years. Every creation is an adventure, but we have to do it, because we feel some problems, these problems cannot be solved by you or me, but a collective dilemma faced by the entire human being in modern times, but cannot be solved because of If we feel it is a predicament, we put it aside. Only when we face this step, will the power to do it continue to emerge.

I wish the new work “Roaming” poster

Reporter: Art is often ahead of its time, and it is more about standing in the present and looking at the future. So, what is the future direction of film development?

High World Name:The first direction is poetic cinema, and the second direction is to find and create new engines. Poetic cinema is a port from expression, and a new engine is a port from technology.

What is the new engine? “The Matrix” provides us with the imagination of the future, and I think the future must be on the road of mixed reality. Looking for a new engine for film and television experience creation is in the development of future scenes of mixed reality.

What is the difficulty of the new engine? In the future, our survival must be in the state of mixed reality and cyber survival. Then, the development of sensing settings such as digital technology and human-computer interaction is required. We want to participate in the development of Unreal Engine, artists and programmers to develop and create more new tools. The integration of science and art, science and education is quite difficult.

Today, more and more movies are “digital assets + Unreal Engine”, and even Hengdian does not need it, as long as the post-production studio is fine. For example, if you shoot a certain movie, then a movie theater will appear, which can be used as a cultural tour. This is the previous model. Now, it is performed in front of a green screen. With motion capture, the vast starry sky and cosmic desert will be created later. You can put it in directly. Then the world constructed by art is actually a “digital asset”.

Xu Xiaoming:The mixed reality mentioned by Dean Gao is a technical description. In the past two decades, with the development of the entire film industry system, a large number of new technologies have been refined and integrated. For example, if you want to shoot an aerospace mission, you must use technical means. The movie “The Lord of the Rings” used innovative technical means to create large-scale scenes more than 20 years ago.

For me, what I care more about is teaching students how to form texts and how to express their views on the world. The film itself is imported from the West, and we need to use the Western film system to establish a Chinese language system, which is related to the Chinese philosophical tradition. First, Chinese people are completely different from Westerners in expressing their emotions. Although there have been some changes in the way young people express their emotions in the past 20 to 30 years, the general emotional state of Chinese people is forbearance, graceful and reserved. of. Therefore, the characters in the Chinese film world have a set of our own aesthetics in expression, and we hope to establish this system. Second, if the stage play is just filmed with dynamic photography and turned into a movie, I don’t admit it. Why do we have to go back to the film itself when we make movies? This is in line with our understanding. The origins of our films are not ours. They are all copying and imitating others. This is no problem, but we have the responsibility to go one step further in the whole process, even if It’s dangerous, we all have to try it.

Animated short film “Rashomon” stills

Reporter: Film is the industry of the 20th century. In the era of digital intelligence in the 21st century, it is undergoing a full range of self-iteration from production to narrative, from tools to interfaces. How will the film academy establish its own talent training system and realize the vision of future film creation?

High World Name:This road is quite long. We are more pointing to the method of developing the language of the film ontology. Therefore, the battlefield is not the theater market, but its battlefield is actually in the industry, that is, “cooking food for chefs”. The integration of technology and art must be combined with the industry. We are a unit with talent training as the background. Even if we cannot fully participate in the industrial system, we can at least provide a steady stream of talents to the industrial system.

Xu Xiaoming:The film school is now divided into three majors: directing, photography, and fine arts. We hope to focus on our advantages and create unique features.

Students in the freshman year are all professional general courses, and they will emphasize humanities, sociology and other content, starting from the classics. The class I took started with the development of movies, and told some interesting stories in the middle to build up a young person’s understanding of themselves and movies. Our teachers are not purely academic research, they are all practitioners. For example, Wanma Caidan himself is a director. He teaches the course of classic appreciation, which is “director on director”, to establish a creative cognition for students.

It is a very important responsibility of the school to enable students to enter the industry after graduation, to get started quickly, and to make a living. However, this is very difficult, because it may be because you are worried that students will not be able to integrate into the industry after graduation. Power was wiped out. So we want to keep young people’s imagination of movies.

“Guangming Daily” (September 4, 2022, 11th edition)

