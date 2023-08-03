(Related data map)

Surprising Content in Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach Ruins Leaves Players Excited

After the underwhelming experience of the Security Breach itself, Five Nights at Freddy’s players were pleasantly surprised by the abundance of content in the DLC expansion pack, Security Breach Ruins. Serving as a follow-up to the base game, this expansion takes place some time after the events of the main storyline. When Gregory and Glamrock Freddy successfully save Vanessa and the Mega Pizzaplex closes down for repairs.

In this new installment, players assume the role of Gregory’s friend, Cassie. Cassie receives a message from Gregory, informing her that he is waiting for her in the ruins. Cassie’s perspective plays a pivotal role in the overall story of Five Nights at Freddy’s: Break Out of the Ruins Safely. Gamers have the opportunity to experience Cassie’s journey, both real and imagined, through her eyes. This is made possible due to the nerve transplant she received during her quest to find friends in the Warped AR world of the VANNI Network. The transplant allowed Cassie’s thoughts and concerns to be replicated within the AR world accurately. Consequently, her story resonates with many players, as Cassie’s experiences highlight the pain caused by Freddie Fitzbear Entertainment to children like her since the inception of the first pizza place.

As players dive into the RUIN expansion, they quickly discover two crucial facts about Cassie. Firstly, her father works as a technician at Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. Secondly, according to Cassie’s Roxy-Talkie description, her favorite animatronic character is Roxxane “Roxy” Wolf.

Cassie’s affection for Roxy undergoes a significant change upon encountering the withered version of the character in the AR world. As any child would, Cassie experiences a range of emotions upon seeing her once-beloved character in such a state. The influence of the neurotransmitters in Cassie’s brain – which were introduced via Fanny’s mask – seemingly leads to the replacement of her adoration for Roxy with Roxy’s AR counterpart. The Mega Pizzaplex’s digital security link also reinforces this shift, as it showcases Cassie imagining a cutout of herself beside Roxy. Additional cutouts narrate the emotional impact of Gregory’s disappearance following the security breach, and the subsequent distress it caused Cassie.

While Gregory’s disappearance resulted from the endings of “Security Breach” and “Princess Adventures,” he stands as an exceptional case within the Five Nights at Freddy’s core narrative. The franchise’s underlying story revolves around the decades-long string of child murders. RUIN sheds light not only on the visual trauma inflicted upon Cassie due to Gregory’s loss, but also on the tasks she must complete within the game.

Upon encountering Roxy in the game, Cassie screams, and Roxy initially mistakes her for Vanny. Cassie wears a mask to disable security nodes and collect Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach RUIN’s AR collectibles, which causes the confusion. Eventually, Roxy realizes Cassie’s true identity. Unlike Gregory, Cassie has a guest profile. Roxy later discloses the reason for this distinction. One year ago, Cassie celebrated her birthday party at the Mega Pizzaplex, with Roxy and Gregory being the only attendees. None of Cassie’s other friends showed up. The reveal of this information transpires when players face the hardest choice in the RUIN expansion pack for Security Breach. Roxy becomes the last safe node to trap “Gregory,” and upon recognizing Cassie, she provides comfort. This interaction stirs deep emotions within Cassie, leading her to cry for the remainder of the game.

Players witness the entire storyline of RUIN through the eyes of a child who is unwittingly thrust into a perilous situation. Cassie’s love for the animatronics and the pain she experiences for hurting that which she once adored creates a poignant narrative. This weighty storyline underlines the broader themes of the Five Nights at Freddy’s series, emphasizing that Cassie is not the first, nor will she be the last, child to endure such a situation.