General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out in his speech at the opening ceremony of the 11th National Congress of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the 10th National Congress of the Chinese Writers Association, “I hope that the majority of literary and art workers will adhere to integrity and innovation, and open up new realms of literature and art with masterpieces that keep up with the times.”

When I stepped onto the stage of the newly completed Central Opera House this year and participated in the premiere of the original musical “Sister Jiang”, I was filled with emotion when I saw the young and energetic faces off the stage. The opera “Jiang Jie” is a red play adapted from the novel “Red Rock” by the former Air Force Political Department Cultural and Art Troupe. Since its performance in 1964, “Jiang Jie”, a classic national opera, has created a touching character image. He left behind classic arias such as “Praise of Red Plum” and “Embroidered Red Flag”, which influenced generations after generation. This time, putting “Jiang Sister” on the stage in the form of a musical is an attempt to explore the innovative expression of red classics.

“Through the severe cold, the red plum is undefeated, and the fiery red rock is immortal.” How can the classics always be played and new? This is inseparable from inheritance and innovation. In the past 15 years, I have performed more than 100 operas “Sister Jiang”. Sister Jiang is courageous, resourceful, affectionate and righteous. She is extremely firm in her belief in revolution, cold towards enemies and traitors, and tender towards her lover and children. Revolutionary heroism and revolutionary romanticism have the eternal value of traveling through time and space. They will always inspire and inspire people, and are worthy of being known and understood by young people in every era. This is the solid foundation of the red classic heritage.

With the development of the times, the aesthetic needs of the audience are also changing. The original intention of the musical “Sister Jiang” was to let young people better understand and understand the spirit of Hongyan. The characteristics of musicals are youth and a sense of the times. From the script to the music, stage aesthetics, performance, etc., this musical has made bold innovations in accordance with the rules of creation.

In terms of music creation, the writing method of popular music is adopted, and elements such as rock and folk songs are incorporated, and the music styles are diverse and colorful. Played by the live band, the 20 arias closely related to the plot were sometimes agitated and sometimes warm. Songs such as “From the Same Root”, “Rise Up” and “Red Plum Blossom” were melodious and touching.

In terms of stage aesthetics, the three-story liftable stage space is full of changes, and the use of lighting and multimedia background images creates an immersive experience in the theater. In the performance, the use of a large number of dance passages is very lyrical, especially the red-clothed dancer who appears 6 times repeatedly, which is a unique poetic vocabulary, expressing hope, beauty and faith.

The musical “Sister Jiang” was created by teachers and students of Beijing Film Academy. We went to Chongqing many times to collect on-the-spot experiences and dig out the true story of Sister Jiang. During the audition of the musical at the Beijing Film Academy, it received enthusiastic responses from the students, with some students commenting “deeply shocked” and “to tell Chinese stories well in a modern context and inherit the red blood”.

Exploring the innovative expression of red classics is the duty and mission entrusted by the times to literary and art workers. We must keep upright and innovate, and strive to create more literary and artistic works that integrate ideological depth and aesthetic height, paying tribute to the classics and the times. (Wang Li）

(The author is a teacher at Beijing Film Academy)