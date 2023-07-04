Exploring the Intersection of Fashion and Art: JNBY’s 2023 Autumn/Winter Show Captures the Essence of Inspiration

Title: BLACKPINK Announces Collaboration with Verdy for ‘Born Pink’ Global Tour

After much anticipation, BLACKPINK has unveiled its collaboration with renowned artist Verdy for the upcoming ‘Born Pink’ global tour. The duo recently launched the ‘Born Pink’ flash mob event in London from June 29 to July 1, showcasing a diverse collection of joint apparel. With Verdy’s artistic direction, fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming ‘Born Pink’ tour.

Meanwhile, JNBY has presented its 2023 autumn and winter collection, capturing the intersection of fashion and art. Inspired by the concept of “modernity, vitality, interest, and tranquility,” JNBY aims to integrate contemporary aesthetics with oriental culture in its designs. Each season’s collection serves as a spiritual connection with consumers, sharing the brand’s unique perspective on art and life. The latest collection draws inspiration from the ephemeral nature of a moment, infused with contemporary art elements to explore the dynamic relationship between fashion and art.

The JNBY autumn and winter show, held on June 28 in Hangzhou’s Tianmuli, showcased the brand’s new styles against the backdrop of the iconic Shuijing Square, designed by renowned Spanish team JML Water Feature Design. Models, led by international supermodels Wang Quyou and Hua Yilan, exhibited the changes in material, silhouette, and texture in JNBY’s latest collection. Notable stars like Fiona Sit, Li Sidani, and Liu Lingzi, who were in attendance, also donned JNBY’s new products, adding their own visual interpretations to the season’s theme.

In other news, PUMA and phantaci have unveiled more details about their highly-anticipated joint venture. Jay Chou, the creative mind behind the collaboration, showcased classic sneakers and basketball shoes bearing the logos of both brands. The joint shoes made an appearance during Chou’s rehearsal for his upcoming tour.

KENZO, curated by art director Nigo, has released its 2023 autumn/winter collection, combining British, American, and Japanese street culture into a global fashion wardrobe. The collection features Nigo’s newly-designed KENZO HEARTS pattern, incorporating street graffiti style with the KENZO and PARIS letters filled within heart shapes. The playful love pattern is an ode to Chinese Valentine’s Day, creating a romantic atmosphere.

Umbro, the century-old British sports and lifestyle brand, made an appearance at the three major European fashion weeks to showcase its multi-sport heritage. Collaborating with EGONLab, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, and the University of East London, Umbro presented innovative clothing designs that subverted traditional fashion norms. By fusing contemporary aesthetics with New England classics, Umbro aims to expand its fashion influence globally.

Vans has collaborated with CLOTTEE, a sub-brand of CLOT, to release a joint series featuring Vans’ classic Authentic silhouette. Inspired by arcade games and patterns from the 80s and 90s, the collection showcases a combination of nostalgic and avant-garde designs through pixel patterns and tribal elements. The Vans x CLOTTEE joint series will be available from July 14.

Furthermore, Vans has announced the launch of its new high-end branch line, OTW by Vans. Incorporating extreme sports, art, music, and street culture, this new branch aims to serve as a platform for creative self-expression. With a focus on pushing boundaries and challenging conventions, OTW by Vans presents a unique perspective rooted in the brand’s skateboarding origins. The OTW by Vans high-end branch line will replace the Vault by Vans line in early 2024, offering unique products through select partners worldwide.

As the fashion industry continues to see collaborations, fashion shows, and launches, enthusiasts can anticipate a vibrant and creative season ahead.

