Exploring the Literary World: Lafayette 148 New York’s Autumn/Winter Series Celebration in Beijing

Lafayette 148 New York recently held an appreciation event for its 2023 autumn and winter new product series at SKP in Beijing. The event featured the theme “In the Library of Women” and showcased the brand’s commitment to independent and literary-inspired designs.

The autumn and winter series draws inspiration from the Brooklyn Public Library in New York and its vast collection of books. Creative Director Emily Smith explored various female images from literary works to create a poetic, colorful, and elegant representation of modern women. The collection incorporates exquisite handcraftsmanship to highlight the flowing lines and intricate architectural details of the library building. The ready-to-wear pieces utilize colors such as emerald red, navy blue, and olive green to portray the retro charm of book covers, reflecting a sophisticated and retro concept.

The appreciation event took place at SKP RDV RENDEZ-VOUS, a brand creative bookstore that maximizes the concept of reading. With a focus on creating an atmosphere of ingenuity and representing the positive attitude of life, SKP RDV RENDEZ-VOUS provided the perfect backdrop for the “Academy Women” themed autumn and winter sessions. The event showcased the fusion of the academic style with the bookish atmosphere, creating a concrete expression of intellectual and aesthetic paradigms.

In an exciting announcement, Lafayette 148 revealed that Oscar-nominated actor Maggie Gyllenhaal will be the star of its 2023 fall series advertising. This marks the first time a celebrity has participated in an advertising shoot for the brand. Maggie Gyllenhaal’s involvement in the campaign aligns perfectly with the theme of “Academy Girls,” as it pays tribute to female literary icons and authors. In an exclusive video interview, Gyllenhaal shared her thoughts on writing and the unique experiences of being a woman. She expressed her belief that writing allows her to understand and express her ideas, and highlighted the importance of acknowledging the hidden qualities and shared experiences of women.

Maggie Gyllenhaal also discussed the significance of getting dressed, stating that it is the first artistic expression of the day. She praised Lafayette 148’s collection for its blend of elegance, comfort, and bold pieces that reflect a mix of French New Wave influences. Gyllenhaal found the collection to be a perfect fit for her personal style.

With its unique fusion of literature, fashion, and intellectualism, Lafayette 148 New York continues to push boundaries and create meaningful connections through its designs. The brand’s autumn and winter series showcases its commitment to empowering women and celebrating their individuality within the context of art and literature.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

