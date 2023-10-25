Exploring the New Look of Autumn and Winter: Intertwined Interests and Elegant Styles

Intertwined interests, depicting the new look of autumn and winter

Choose from a variety of knitted tops to create an atmospheric new season look. Soft fabrics blend with light colors, and the comfortable silhouette is embellished with design details, interpreting the autumn and winter aesthetics of gentleness and ingenuity.

The options include a crocheted wool blend pullover (item number: 1200873001), a satin bow cardigan (item number: 1187833001), and a one-shoulder merino wool top (item number: 1194737001). To complete the ensemble, there is also a tweed cardigan (item number: 1173851001) and a rose applique knitted pullover sweater (item number: 1198465001). These outfits represent the new direction of autumn and winter fashion.

The skirt is fluttering, and the dynamic moment is frozen.

The culottes are unique pieces that light up the autumn and winter styling inspiration. The double-layered design, floral patterns, and dynamic tassels reinterpret the dress style, making the classic look versatile. There are also versatile items such as tailored velvet casual pants and plaid mini skirts, which can be freely decorated with urban modern looks.

Some of the options in this category include a two-tone mini dress (item number: 1201992001), a ruffled mini dress (item number: 1199677001), and a tassel dress (item number: 1180073001). Additionally, there is an A-line mini skirt (item number: 1183624003), a pair of velvet flared casual pants (item number: 1120571001), and an asymmetrical tweed mini skirt (item number: 1198520001). These fashionable pieces freeze the dynamic moments of autumn and winter.

Textured tailoring creates an elegant style

Kick off winter with a textured jacket. The combination of low-saturation colors and delicate fabrics highlights sophistication and femininity in simplicity. Smooth tailoring creates a three-dimensional silhouette, blending practical functionality with elegant accents to easily show off your daily fashion sense.

Some of the options for textured tailoring include a wool scarf jacket (item number: 1189379001), a belted short coat (item number: 1170339001), and a wool jacket (item number: 1196113001). Additionally, there is a tailored tweed suit (item number: 1172201001) and an oversized green fruit collar coat (item number: 1107609003) that offer a touch of elegance to your winter wardrobe.

& Other Stories Double Eleven will be launched at Tmall’s official flagship store from 20:00 on October 24th. On October 30th, the mini program mall will exclusively offer discounts and various surprise gifts are waiting for you. Follow & Other Stories to find your own autumn and winter style items and continue to write more exciting stories.

