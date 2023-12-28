Exploring the Nostalgia in Anime Eyes: “Pluto” and “The Burial of Florian”

The Era of Nostalgia: A New Japanese Trend in Anime

Two Japanese works, “Pluto” and “The Burial of Florian,” are gaining attention from fans and critics alike. “Pluto” is an adaptation from the 1952 comic “Astro Boy,” while “The Burial of Florian” pokes fun at the “toilet paper” concept of the different world genre. Both works bring about a sense of nostalgia for audiences as they revisit past stories and themes that have become outdated.

Nostalgia has transformed in modern society from a melancholic emotion to a significant element of romanticism. Instead of referring to a specific period or place, the nostalgia in these two works is unclear. The question arises: why does this nostalgia emerge, and where does it lead? There are similarities and differences in their representations of nostalgia. The emotion stems from reminiscing about the past, but it is also about re-constructing and filling memories to soothe the present.

A closer look at “Pluto” reveals its emphasis on the importance of memory and how it shapes human identity. The story explores the idea of emotions and how robots store and exchange memories. The struggle of memory to effectively act as a carrier of emotions becomes a symbol of nostalgia and retrofuturism. “The Burial of Florian” similarly creates a nostalgic mood within the text. It follows the perspective of the immortal elf Frillian and orchestrates a reflection on human society while simultaneously unraveling the memories of the past.

In both works, nostalgia serves as a weapon against the overcomplicated, images and narratives that are prevalent in modern society. Nostalgia in fiction allows people to seek the desire for a fantasy world. It confronts the reading experience of the bygone “story consumption” period from a nostalgic aspect, allowing people to revisit and reclaim the simpler stories of the past.

As nostalgia turns into a dominant trend, Japanese animation continues to produce unique and exceptional works, such as “Cyberpunk: Edgewalker” and “Pluto.” The nostalgia embedded in these works entices audiences to revisit past narratives and emotions, blurring the lines between past, present, and future.

