Exploring the Rise and Evolution of Chinese Contemporary Oil Painting: A Reflection on Cultural Development

Thoughts on the Rise and Innovative Development of Chinese Contemporary Oil Painting

China Art News – Zhang Zuying

The development of Chinese oil painting to today’s level should be considered a miracle in the art world. Over the course of several generations and a hundred years, Chinese artists have tirelessly pursued the transformation of oil painting from a carrier of Western culture into a carrier of Chinese culture. This transition has made remarkable progress. Today, Chinese oil painters are striving to expand and create art that reflects the spirit of the times with national character and cultural connotation.

A few years ago, China held the “Chinese Implications-International Tour Exhibition of Chinese Oil Paintings” in famous art museums in Paris, France, and Italy. The exhibition showcased the unique style of Chinese oil painting, which differed greatly from that of Europe. Several excellent painters and artworks gained recognition during the tour. The curator of Palazzo Vittoria in Italy commented that many works in the exhibition were comparable to those in any European museum. The albums published for the exhibition were regarded as superior to those printed in Italy and were worth collecting. These experiences give us confidence in the future development of oil painting art in China.

European oil painting has a history of six or seven hundred years and has produced numerous outstanding talents and artworks. The artistic achievements of European oil painting have pushed the art form to great heights. However, China‘s rich cultural tradition spanning over 5,000 years has continuously integrated with foreign cultures, forming today’s excellent cultural tradition. China hopes to create a national culture and cultural heritage through absorption, collision, and integration. Contemporary oil painting art that reflects the spirit of the times can represent the common spiritual values of humanity in a harmonious yet distinct way.

The predecessors of Chinese oil painting include artists such as Li Shutong, Wang Yuezhi, Guan Liang, Chen Baoyi, Guan Zilan, who studied in Japan, and Li Tiefu, Xu Beihong, Liu Haisu, Lin Fengmian, Yan Wenliang, Pang Xunqin, Wu Dayu, who studied in Europe. These pioneers have played a crucial role in the development of Chinese oil painting art. Bathed in the rich traditional Chinese culture, it was after the founding of New China that the integration of Chinese and Western cultures and creative self-consciousness were vigorously promoted. From 1953 to 1961, young art teachers from art colleges across the country were sent to the Soviet Union for further studies. This initiative greatly contributed to the improvement of the creative level of oil painting professionals in China.

In the 1980s, the reform and opening up policies in China led to a vibrant cultural environment, and painting groups sprouted across the country. In 1985, the Oil Painting Art Symposium (Huangshan Conference) was held, marking the establishment of the Oil Painting Art Committee of the China Artists Association. Chinese oil painting entered a prosperous stage of development with the establishment of this dedicated research institution.

Chinese oil painting began exploring nationalization in the 1950s and 1960s, striving to reflect the national spirit of China. Academic groups such as the Oil Painting Art Committee of the China Artists Association and the Chinese Oil Painting Society organized exhibitions and seminars, encouraging sincere attitudes, attention to social reality, the promotion of national spirit, and advocating diverse explorations. These activities contributed substantially and gradually matured Chinese oil painting, carving out a distinct identity for it.

History has shown that to gain respect and attention from the western art world, one must have unique qualities and be able to learn from one another while maintaining distinctive characteristics. China‘s oil painting art has achieved this through its unique development, which is a remarkable phenomenon in China‘s literary and art circles.

Exploration: Problems in the Paintability of Today’s Oil Painting Language

While Chinese oil painting has successfully transformed into a carrier of contemporary Chinese culture after a century of hard work, there are still important aspects to consider for its further development. Compared to Europe’s extensive history and cultural accumulation, Chinese oil painting has a shorter timeline and a different cultural environment, resulting in some inherent deficiencies.

There is a need to focus on excavating the deep spiritual world in painting exploration. Some recent works have simply pursued large formats to create a shocking effect, often depicting the surface of life without delving into the diverse and unified structure and relationship between characters. Especially in multi-character works, the characters’ spiritual expressions and deep pursuits cannot be observed. Personal artistic style should be symbolized and empty, as every mature artist possesses a distinctive style, spiritual characteristics, and aesthetic orientation.

Some talented artists, after achieving recognition and social approval, tend to maintain the status quo and fear losing their audience’s approval if they make changes. This stagnation leads to a decline in artistic creativity, resulting in works that appear pale and lacking vitality.

In conclusion, Chinese oil painting has experienced a unique rise and innovative development. While it has made significant progress, there are still challenges to overcome. By focusing on the excavation of the deep spiritual world, maintaining individual artistic styles, and embracing change and growth, Chinese oil painting can continue to develop and make valuable contributions to the art world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

