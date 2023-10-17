Exploring the Seasons: An Artistic Fashion Journey with mithworld

mithworld: Introducing the “18℃ Night of Notes” Collection, Combining Futuristic Retro with Denim Styles

mithworld, the branch brand of London-based fashion brand MITHRIDATE, has recently unveiled its new collection titled “18℃ Night of Notes.” The collection draws inspiration from music festivals, combining futuristic retro aesthetics with denim styles to create a unique and personalized wardrobe for sweet and cool girls. The collection features bright orange, phantom purple, laser tones, and phantom coatings, using high-saturation contrasting reflective effects.

The designer behind the collection, Demon Zhang, employs interesting and innovative design techniques to enhance the versatility of denim garments. By using sports knitted fabrics, the collection achieves a relaxed and tolerant look, overlaying the sassy style with a touch of sexiness. The collection also utilizes splicing and contrasting colors, highlighting hollow and strong waistline silhouettes to create eye-catching ensembles. The “18℃ Night of Notes” collection allows wearers to truly feel the rhythm and lift their spirits with the cool summer evening breeze.

“Wandering in the Forest at 23℃”: mithworld’s Second Chapter Embraces Nature and Adventure

mithworld’s second chapter, titled “Wandering in the Forest at 23℃,” takes wearers on a romantic journey into nature. With the temperature gradually rising, the collection captures the essence of the boundless spring breeze, incorporating earth tones, beige, earthy yellow, and multi-layered green as the main colors. The collection introduces outdoor waterproof and portable functionality, using lightweight parachute fabrics. It seamlessly blends fashionable design with functional clothing, extending the urban modern trend to mountainous outdoor styles.

The “Wandering in the Forest at 23℃” collection also includes rich jacquard design items and creative use of pleating technology. These design elements mimic natural veins and dynamic body curves, capturing the beauty of texture in every piece of clothing.

“26℃ Sunday Market”: mithworld’s Retro Collection Brings Back Nostalgic Vibes

In the third chapter titled “26℃ Sunday Market,” mithworld embraces retro colors and exudes a sense of nostalgia. The collection embodies the vibrant atmosphere of a retro market on a pleasant Sunday afternoon in late spring and early summer. The selected products range from nostalgic film cameras to small and exquisite ornamental dolls, evoking memories from the last century.

mithworld utilizes retro colors such as leather pink, maroon, and indigo, combined with loose silhouettes and contrasting denim. The collection infuses a fashionable style with a nod to the past. The mithGIRLS are keen on looking back on memories, colliding retro and modern elements to celebrate the intersection of time and the pure and free beauty of women.

“33℃ Holiday Coast”: mithworld’s Mediterranean-inspired Collection for a Perfect Summer

mithworld’s “33℃ Holiday Coast” collection draws inspiration from the Mediterranean, capturing the essence of the rising sea breeze and summer’s refreshing atmosphere. The collection focuses on soft powder blue, light beige, and other fresh colors. It introduces fine craftsmanship and unique styles, featuring light long skirts and functional swimwear. The collection’s thin skirts and cool and comfortable silhouettes exude a sense of romance, adding elegance to any coastline.

Just like a fish swimming freely in the blue waters, the “33℃ Holiday Coast” collection embodies complete freedom and beauty in this summer season.

“28℃ Twilight Theater”: mithworld’s Final Chapter Brings Romance and Dreaminess

In the final chapter titled “28℃ Twilight Theater,” mithworld creates a romantic ambiance inspired by dusk. The collection takes wearers on a journey into an open-air cinema screening Rohmer’s “Summer Story.” The dark blue starry sky serves as a natural and beautiful canopy, providing a perfect backdrop for the emotional ups and downs portrayed in the movie.

mithworld’s “28℃ Twilight Theater” collection features exquisite dresses adorned with ruffles, lace, and jacquard. These beautiful elements blend together, creating a smart and dreamy look. The collection’s design encompasses ritualistic contours and detail processing, showcasing mithGIRLS’ pursuit of subtle beauty and their deep thinking about the inner world.

About mithworld

mithworld is a branch brand born from MITHRIDATE, a pioneering London brand that focuses on classic style. mithworld advocates for “looking outside and exploring within,” encouraging women to find a balance between the outside world and their inner self-expression. The brand caters to women who are sensitive to new trends and use clothing as a medium for self-expression and dialogue with the world. Every mithworld product is crafted with refined craftsmanship and careful selection of materials, ensuring timeless quality.

About Demon Zhang, Creative Design Director

Demon Zhang, the creative design director at mithworld, graduated from Central Saint Martins, University of the Arts London, with a major in Fashion and Printing Design. Zhang has previously worked at renowned fashion houses such as Alexander McQueen and Christian Dior, where she gained experience in printing design and hand-painting. Her design philosophy revolves around the exploration of the complex relationship between romance, self, and the external environment. Zhang believes that beauty is multifaceted and fleeting, and she strives to capture this ever-changing beauty for eternity in her designs.

To learn more about mithworld and explore their collections, visit their website at http://www.mithworld.cn.

