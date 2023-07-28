Exploring Urban Romance: Urban Revivo Collaborates with Caroline Hu for Capsule Collection

Urban Revivo, a well-known fast luxury fashion brand, has partnered with independent designer Caroline Hu to launch a joint capsule series and initiate the urban “roaming” tour plan. Caroline Hu, known for her ultimate romantic aesthetics, brings her inspiration to collide with the meaning of urban revival, aiming to discover Chinese fashion design pioneers and showcase multiple aesthetic design concepts.

Caroline Hu, a graduate of Central Saint Martins College of Art and Parsons School of Design, founded her own women’s clothing brand in 2018. Her avant-garde, ethereal, modern, and romantic design style aligns perfectly with UR’s playful fashion brand concept. Together, their collaboration explores the aesthetic imagination of urban romance and the infinite possibilities of modern fashion.

The Urban Revivo X Caroline Hu designer co-branded series captures the epitome of contemporary urban romance. It interprets personalized fashion and romantic dressing styles with an independent and free attitude. The collection features oil painting flowers as a recognizable symbol, combining modern style with classical elements. Through the use of high-end hand-pleated techniques, exquisite embroidery, tulle fabrics, and fine tailoring, the series creates a poetic and romantic scene of “light vacation” for urban women. The collection includes dresses, skirts, shirts, knitwear, and more, all designed to provide comfort and a sense of urban atmosphere.

To promote the joint series, UR and Caroline Hu have launched themed micro-movies and creative LOOKBOOKS, showcasing the romantic imagination in urban fashion. They have also organized a city “roaming” tour, starting with offline limited-time exhibitions in three stores. The themed stores feature a large area of flowers and green plants, creating a dreamy atmosphere of city and nature, modernity, and romance.

The Urban Revivo X Caroline Hu designer co-branded capsule series will be available in designated offline stores and the brand’s official online platform starting from July 27. By combining urban fashion with romanticism, the collaboration aims to explore self-expression and appreciate the poetic imagination of modern urban life.