Explosions rock Syrian capital, with no immediate reports on the cause or target of attacks

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Multiple explosions reverberated around the Syrian capital before dawn Sunday, according to state media and residents of Damascus.

The government did not immediately comment on the origin or target of the attack, although similar incidents in the past have been attributed to Israeli airstrikes, to which Syrian air defenses have responded by shooting down missiles.

The latest such incident was on August 7, when according to Syrian state media, Israeli airstrikes hit areas around Damascus, killing at least four Syrian soldiers. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked group monitoring the war, said those attacks targeted weapons and ammunition warehouses and Iranian-backed militia positions around Damascus.

Israel, which has vowed to curb Iran’s presence in the neighboring country, has carried out hundreds of attacks on targets in government-controlled Syrian areas in recent years, although it rarely acknowledges them.

Israel has also attacked the international airports in Damascus and the northern city of Aleppo on several occasions in recent years, often knocking them out of service.

