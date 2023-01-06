Original Title: Monthly Explosions 2022 Domestic Drama Welcomes a Year without a Break

2022 is finally over. As a drama chasing party, throughout the year, we have witnessed the success and failure of real and fake hits, and witnessed the explosion and rush of large and small traffic. Standing on the threshold of the new year and the old year, looking back at the advances and retreats and gains and losses on the domestic TV screens in the past year, we must admit that the little dream and sweetness that the domestic TV dramas in 2022 will provide us, that bit of warmth and love. Encouragement is really an essential seasoning in life.

Speaking of it, 2022 is a year when “big dramas are not available”. Except for “The World“, there are no heavyweight dramas that can be called “epic” in this year, but the genre works are becoming more and more perfect , can be regarded as the biggest harvest and surprise on domestic TV screens this year.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in January: “The Beginning”

Director: Sun Molong, Liu Hongyuan

Starring: Bai Jingting Zhao Jinmai Liu Yijun Liu Dan

Yearbook Comments: Reserving the greatest respect and sincerity for the IQ of the audience

As the first sci-fi drama with the theme of “unlimited streaming” on domestic TV screens, the hit and release of “The Beginning” undoubtedly marks the preciousness of creativity and the victory of imagination. By the way, when many netizens heard the melody of Canon again, Involuntary bouts of PTSD. “The Beginning” doesn’t talk about the history at the beginning, and directly let the hero and heroine go back and forth in the “loop” 24 times in the few minutes before the bus was exploded, to find out the case and stop the explosion, thus Saved the lives of a carload of people. The plot logic that can basically be justified, coupled with the fast-paced narrative rhythm, and the fresh and natural performance style, all make this drama have the absolute strength to become an annual hit. What’s more worth mentioning is that Aunt Guo ( Liu Dan) won the No. 1 female villain of the year for her powerful performance, not one of them.

For “The Beginning”, which focuses on “high-concept and low-cost”, the greatest sincerity of this drama is that it has always maintained a maximum of respect for the IQ of the audience. Rather than saying that it is an “infinite stream” work, it is actually more clear that this drama simulates an “infinite loop” of game experience. Male and female players re-enter again and again, “game over” again and again. During this process, they constantly used their intelligence and passion, and with the cooperation of many NPCs, they won the final victory. For domestic drama audiences, this kind of drama viewing experience is unique. Coupled with the lovable character design of the male and female protagonists, and the extra points in the acting skills of the supporting actors, this “The Beginning” will become the biggest surprise on domestic TV screens in 2022.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama for February: “The World“

Director: Li Lu

Starring: Lei Jiayin Xin Baiqing Song Jia Yin Tao

Yearbook Comments: Returning to Realism and Regaining Civilian Narrative

The popularity of “The World” can be said to be a return of the family era drama. When the first round of broadcast ended, the audience had reached 371 million people. CCTV-1 prime-time TV drama hit a new high in the past 8 years. It can be said that among the domestic dramas of “Human World” in recent years, the annual drama that can bear the title of “civilian epic” is the protagonist of this drama. “The stories of several ordinary families in the book, whose stories are told from the end of the 1960s, spanning fifty years, reflect the ups and downs of the fate of the entire Chinese society for half a century and the changes of the times. The great changes of the great era and the fate of small people are closely intertwined. The gentle quality of life and solid performance strength make this “World” a well-deserved “No. 1 drama of the year” in 2022.

“The World” is the biggest hit of domestic dramas in 2022, and its popularity marks the return and victory of realistic creative techniques. It dares to face the reality without evading suffering, it insists on praising beauty and can write evil, which can be regarded as an important step in the play. Note that it should not be “one step forward”, but “one step back”. On the TV screen many years ago, starting from “Longing”, to “Year after Year”, and then to “Golden Wedding” , “Parents’ Love”, there has always been a realistic narrative tradition on domestic TV screens, but it has almost been lost in recent years. Once upon a time, the floating plot and horse-catching characters have become the core of family emotional dramas, and the comeback of “The World” has brought a solid creative concept to the peak of the times again.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama for March: “The Illustrated Book of Hunting Crimes”

Director: Xing Jianjun

Starring: Tan Jianci, Jin Shijia, Zhang Baijia, Zhu Jiaqi and Lu Yanqi

Yearbook Comments: High-concept detectives come to the fore in a steady manner, with two male protagonists unlocking a female perspective

As one of the enduring genres of domestic dramas, suspense and detective dramas have always been a traffic highland with its own “viewing password”. However, it is precisely because of the high degree of typification of this drama and the good level of industrialization that the “suspense drama” has become one of the most “introverted” domestic TV drama categories. Just in 2022, the BAT + Mango platforms have launched suspense dramas one after another, and just in March this year, a “Hunting Illustrated Book”, which has neither big stars to help out nor big IP blessings, has won both traffic and word-of-mouth. It was successful, and on the second day of broadcasting, it was ranked second on Yunhe Data’s series dominance list, ranking TOP1 in the field of online dramas, creating the best result for new dramas launched in 2022. During the broadcast period, the popularity of “Hunting Illustrated Book” broke through 8,926 on iQiyi, and the popularity remained at 8,800+ the next day after it ended. According to Yunhe data, the effective broadcast market share of the feature film of “Hunting Illustrated Book” on the member’s closing day is as high as 34.9%, ranking first in the list of popular serial dramas.

“Crime Hunting Illustrated Book” is a suspenseful detective drama based on a technology in the criminal investigation chain-“psychological portrait”. From the perspective of mode, “Hunting Crime Illustrated Book” has a distinct image style and narrative rhythm of American odd case drama . Specifically, a “high-concept strange technique” was chosen as the key means to solve the case, and a short and concise unit structure was adopted to repeatedly verify the accuracy and professionalism of this “unique technique” in high-density case plots. Let the audience gain a steady “cool” experience of watching the drama. However, in addition to the high-concept and high-density narrative intensity, this “Hunting Illustrated Book”, which is based on “two male protagonists”, is different from previous suspense dramas from a male perspective. Its success lies in the conversion of a female From a standpoint to describe the plot of the crime and describe the criminal psychology, such as the “Domestic Violence Anti-homicide” and “The Beautician’s Murder” in the play are all based on the legal dilemma and social issues of contemporary women in reality, and can be called contemporary dramas involved a profound change.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in April: “The rest of my life, please advise”

Director: Lu Ying

Starring: Yang Zi, Xiao Zhan and Zhai Zilu

Yearbook Comments: Sweet pet’s booster needle, top-level touchstone, sugar-sprinkling textbook, CP’s ceiling

As the so-called “the most beautiful April day in the world“, the launch of “The rest of my life, please advise” in April can be called the first wave of carnival for star-chasing girls in 2022. As soon as “April Boyfriend” Xiao Zhan went online, he ignited the candy cracking action of “Girls for the rest of their lives” on the entire network! Therefore, it is expected that “The rest of my life, please give me more advice” dominates the screen in the spring file. As a sweet idol drama starring two top stars, male and female, the starring lineup of Xiao Zhan + Yang Zi is originally this drama. The biggest sign of the show, coupled with the fact that it was fixed and rescheduled several times before the broadcast, made netizens even more appetized by this show. So many fancy kisses and sweet embraces made the fans happy, which made this drama a well-deserved “CP ceiling” in 2022!

In fact, as a professional urban idol drama, the plot, performance and sugar-sprinkling methods of “Yu Sheng” are at the average level of this drama, but after all, there are male and female protagonists who respond to everyone, and super IP with many fans. , It can be regarded as winning the highest honor for the 2022 puppet show.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in May: “Police Honor”

Director: Ding Hei, Bao Chengzhi, Fu Cexin

Starring: Zhang Ruoyun Bailu Wang Jingchun Ningli Xu Kaicheng

Yearbook Comments: The Highlights of All Dramas，Professional drama finally sees fireworks in the world

Known as “Douban’s highest-rated domestic drama of the year in 2022”, the reason why “Police Honor” can be called “the best of the year” in word-of-mouth is that it is a professional drama, but it perfectly avoids almost all domestic professional dramas. Stories: Do not create conflicts in order to draw topics, do not smear the masses in order to highlight the police, and do not avoid reality in order to sing praises. “Police Honor” is based on a creative idea of ​​”no pretense, no dwarfing, no exaggeration, no sensationalism”, raises real questions, faces real reality, portrays real people’s nature, and truly shows the working status and law enforcement difficulties of grassroots policemen , So as to truly present to the audience one after another “police station stories” full of human warmth.

In addition, the group portrait-like shaping in “Police Honor” depicts a vivid illustration of contemporary grassroots police. Four young police officers from the “cultivation system”, coupled with the outstanding acting skills of several senior veteran policemen, make this “Police Honor” one of the most “acting gold” urban dramas this year. In particular, the precise and full presentation of the two middle-aged actors Wang Jingchun and Ning Li in the play has left a strong mark on the screen performance of the middle-aged and powerful actors.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in June: “Menghualu”

Director: Yang Yang

Starring: Liu Yifei, Chen Xiao, Liu Yan, Lin Yun, Xu Haiqiao

Yearbook Comments: When Female Group Portraits Meet Ancient Legends

As the biggest hit in the summer of 2022, “Menghualu” can be called the word-of-mouth counterattack of domestic ancient puppet dramas in recent years. I think that in 2022, there will be a comprehensive upgrade from the cast, to script creation, to aesthetic texture, to filming and production. This time, not only did two first-line stars with super good looks and good audiences play the leading roles, but also added a female narrative perspective and reflections on the fate of women in a legendary story of “Save the Wind and Dust”.

“Menghualu” is most worthy of recognition for its perfect reproduction of the national style aesthetics of the Song Dynasty. It can be said that the service and art of this drama have reached a height that has never been achieved in domestic ancient puppet romance dramas. However, what is more worthy of recognition is that the female characters in “Menghualu” finally don’t have to show their intelligence, wisdom, courage and kindness in Gongdou Zhaidou. They can finally stop attacking each other and hurt each other, but use equality The gesture of pursuing love and fighting for freedom. Regardless of whether this is really possible in the historical background, the key lies in providing the puppet show with a richer perspective of characters and a wider narrative space. Coupled with Liu Yifei and Chen Xiao’s continuous contributions to the appearance crit and sweet moments in the play, it is logical that this “Menghualu” has achieved a dimensionality reduction blow to many ancient puppet plays this year.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in July: “Brilliant Stars”

Director: Fei Zhenxiang

Starring: Wu Lei Zhao Lusi Guo Tao Zeng Li Bao Jianfeng Tong Lei

Yearbook Comments: Crushing candy and cruelty to dogs is just what ancient puppets need, and Wu Lu can escape to become the strongest CP

For many domestic dramas, “cracking sugar” is an unshakable rigid need, so the character settings and plot drivers of many sweet pet dramas are iteratively upgraded to continuously meet the needs of such users. In this sense, another popular ancient costume idol drama “Xing Han Brilliant” in the summer file is such a “smart sweet pet CP drama” that continuously improves user experience and optimizes product functions. In order to allow users to “easily follow the drama + crazy CP”, with the plot setting of light joy + sadomasochism, and the telling mode of playing straight balls and not going around in circles, if it is a good person, it will directly explain it, and if it is a villain, it will set up an ambush in advance, so that The audience quickly gets the character’s intentions, and it is easy to watch and follow. As long as the person is sweet enough, everything is enough.

In this sense, “The Brilliant Stars” perfectly demonstrates the action essentials of an ancient puppet romance drama in terms of sprinkling sugar and abusing dogs. First of all, the appearance of this drama is extremely high. The combination of Wu Lei + Zhao Lusi is enough to make “The Stars” stand on the ceiling of ancient puppet romance. In addition, this drama has a “sweet + cruel” plot The mode allows fans to switch back and forth between “aunt laughing” and “crying” throughout the summer, and finally makes people “Wu Lu can escape” in the process of chasing the drama.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in August: “Canglan Jue”

Director: Yi Zheng Qian Jingwu

Starring: Yu Shuxin Wang Hedi Xu Haiqiao Guo Xiaoting Zhang Linghe

Yearbook comment: Kuangyan must be paired with affection, Bking will definitely defeat the boss

In the stalemate of this year’s summer file “Old Puppet 101”, the fairy tale drama “Canglan Jue” suddenly emerged and exploded unexpectedly. Since its inception, this drama has not only won the first place in iQIYI’s most popular annual list, the number one reading volume of the main topics of Weibo dramas, the number one broadcasting volume of main topics of Douyin dramas, and the annual reading volume of Xiaohongshu dramas. First, the number of UP main broadcasts of Bilibili drama series is the first in the year and many other annual champions. What is more noteworthy is that Wang Hedi played the role of Yuezun Dongfang Qingcang, who is the strongest in the three worlds, because of “crazy and cool” The BKing personalities set up countless fans, becoming the new top-tier, and single-handedly promoting BKing to reproduce domestic entertainment.

Speaking of which, Bking, who is “crazy, cool, and bombarding the sky”, is a male protagonist who can be said to be more difficult to control than “The Overlord”. But this time, the combination of “Bking” + “silly, white and sweet” hostess and hostess in “Cang Lan Jue” seems to be nothing new and full of earthy taste, but it just makes many netizens live and die. The so-called “soil” refers to the fact that Canglan Jue follows the old routines of the past in the play, the most obvious one being “swap a man and a woman”. However, under the cloak of the plot of “the overbearing president falls in love with me”, as the story develops and is continuously deconstructed, the audience gradually discovers that the two stylized character labels of “overbearing president” and “silly white sweet” have been injected with new meanings At the same time, the most important point is the mutual respect and mutual achievement of the male and female protagonists, and it is the process of “changing bodies” and integration between the male and female protagonists that achieve a certain growth and perfection in personality.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in September: “Punishment”

Director: Tian Yi Yi Yong

Starring: Huang Jingyu Yang Youning Gai Yuexi Li Youbin Cheng Yu

Yearbook Comments: Everyone is a Big Boss? Layers of nested infernal affairs!

The suspenseful detective drama “Punishment” was launched at the end of the summer season, and it has taken over the popularity of national dramas after the indiscriminate bombardment of several popular ancient puppets. Although it was the finale, it finally became popular on iQiyi. “Punishment” is a fast-paced police and gangster drama. At the beginning of the chapter, jumping from buildings, shootings, and bombings followed. In addition, this is a police and bandit drama that shows how to fight against evil. The arrogance of the evil forces and the humiliation of the common people are both real and credible. This is even more of a police and bandit drama in which the upright is not exposed, and the villain does not lower his intelligence. It seems to be a “cat and mouse game” chasing, but “the attack and defense are different” if one is not paying attention. The opening is like a raging sea, with a compact and concise rhythm, and the wanton and rampant family crimes spread out. In one third of the way, the famous scene of 54 playing cards forming a protective umbrella hits the audience’s appetite. The first third of “Punishment” is like a large-scale opening CG of a game. As the playing cards are turned over one by one, new villains are constantly unlocked, and the three lines go hand in hand in a black and white game. What’s more worth mentioning is that this “Punishment” also has the taste of criminal investigation dramas of the last century such as “Black Hole”, “The True Colors of Criminal Police”, and “Six Serious Cases”. return.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama for October: “Tang Dynasty Strange Events Record”

Director: Bai Shan

Starring: Yang Xuwen Yang Zhigang Gao Siwen Chen Chuang Sun Xuening

Yearbook Comments: Mysteries + Detective Achievements Annual Suspense Explosions

Like the previous “Hunting Crime Illustrated Book”, “Tang Dynasty Strange Stories” also adopts the plot mode of two male protagonists + unit drama. The “Three No Small Online Dramas” with no IP promotion and push can still make a big splash on the national drama screen in 2022. Cases + Zhiguai” a new way. “Tang Dynasty Strange Events Record” was not amazing when it was first launched, and it only ranked 21st in the Yunhe Data Dominance List. However, after more than ten days, it stood at the top position by virtue of its strength.

The success of “Tang Dynasty Strange Events” has allowed the industry to see two important marks. First, the success model of “Detective Case + Martial Arts + Sweet Pets” can finally be broken through, ” Talk about love, solve the case” is not the only way out for suspense dramas; second, the “Ma Boyong-style” fanciful model of “historical textual research + logical reasoning” that has been copied continuously in recent years is finally not the only way to break the circle magic weapon. “Tang Dynasty Strange Events” boldly combines detectives and ghosts. The logical chain of the former is intertwined, and the latter’s strange imagination makes this “Tang Dynasty “Strange Events” has a unique and meticulous temperament.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama in November: “Daily Life of Qingqing”

Director: Zhao Qichen

Starring: Bai Jingting Tian Xiwei Chen Xiaojun Liu Guanlin Liu Lingzi Zhang Xiaochen

Yearbook Comments: Organic sweet pets + all staff have mouths + female friendship = self-cultivation of electronic mustard

“Qingqing Daily” is the last ancient puppet romance that went out of the circle this year. Some people say it is an electronic mustard that “both eats and eats”, and some people say that it is an electronic anesthetic that “whitewashes the peace”. However, in any case, it is exactly Such a little sweet drama that “does not process industrial saccharin, and does not use people to set filters” has become the best companion for the masses when they gather at home and have a fever. By the way, the amiable and touching characters in the drama , has become the “green grassland” in the hearts of fans.

The reason is, of course, that the two protagonists, Bai Jingting and Tian Xiwei, performed fresh and pleasing characters, and all the supporting roles had a joyful party, funny and hard work. But what’s more worth mentioning is that “Daily Life” is also consciously lowering the threshold for netizens to follow dramas. The few tricks and light sadomasochism will never burden the audience mentally and emotionally.

Speaking of it, CP has the entry threshold of CP, and sweet dramas have the self-cultivation of sweet dramas. CP fans holding high the banner of “Shanzheng Haiwei” can still shed tears for the female friendship in the drama while knocking on sugar Orbital, for the free expression of “everyone has a mouth”. Based on this alone, it is not difficult to understand the double success of “Qingqing Daily” in terms of traffic and word-of-mouth. By the way, the appearance of Tian Xiwei finally broke Zhao Lusi’s overall monopoly on the weird heroine in the costume market. Let us look forward to her subsequent performance.

2022 Yearbook of Popular Domestic TV Dramas:

Selected drama for December: “The Wind Blows Pinellia”

Director: Fu Dongyu Mao Wei

Starring: Zhao Liying, Ou Hao, Li Guangjie, Liu Wei, Ke Lan

Yearbook Comments: 2022 The Last Heroine on Screen

On November 27, the era entrepreneurial drama “The Wind Blows Pinellia” was launched on iQiyi. During the broadcast period, the popularity of this drama on the site exceeded 10,200, becoming iQiyi’s fifth “Breaking Ten Thousand Drama” in 2022, and it is also the number one masterpiece of realistic themes on the site. Moreover, 296,000 people on Douban scored an average of 8.2 points. However, before this drama started broadcasting, it was actually hard to imagine that an entrepreneurial drama set in the 1990s and focusing on the steel industry could be as solid and thick as this genre should be, and it could also present a romantic and fashionable texture.

Speaking of it, industry dramas are difficult to shoot, and entrepreneurial dramas are even more difficult to shoot. And a qualified entrepreneurial drama is not only a biography of personal success, but also a vivid footnote of social progress and development, from which we can glimpse the changes in the style of the times and the spiritual atmosphere of social groups. What is commendable about "The Wind Blows Pinellia" is that it is able to reflect the changes of the country from the development of the steel industry, and film the family and country feelings that are rare in entrepreneurial dramas. It is worth mentioning that with this drama, Zhao Liying stood out from the 85 flowers and became the last big heroine on the TV screen in 2022. In the play, she has wrinkles at the corners of her eyes and powder on her face. She acts the most authentic and respectable appearance of a female entrepreneur who is struggling in the steel jungle and struggling in the patriarchal market.





