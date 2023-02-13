Home Entertainment Explosive walking BGM “Ten Baoguan” classic original original song “appeared” handmade in Shandong-Shandong-Shunwang News
Explosive walking BGM "Ten Baoguan" classic original original song "appeared" handmade in Shandong



After the Spring Festival Lunar New Year blockbuster “Manjianghong” was released, the creative soundtrack in the movie sparked heated discussions among netizens. The bold and unrestrained, sonorous opera combined with the upbeat rock and roll made everyone scramble to imitate the way of walking in the movie, which was jokingly called “manjianghong-style walking sequelae”. On February 11th, at the Yuan Theater of the Shandong Handmade Exhibition and Experience Center on Quancheng Road, Henan opera actors from Heze were invited to play the role of Baogong in male costumes and sing “Ten Ten” from the original Henan opera “Xia Chenzhou”. The excerpts of “Baoguan” let the audience feel the charm of Henan Opera.




Original title: Explosive walking BGM "Ten Baoguan" classic original song "Appears" Handmade in Shandong

