Exports drive junior fashion, which is now looking to the United States

Looking at the exhibitors at Pitti Bimbo, which closes today in Florence with 230 brands, 75% of which are foreign, the scenario of junior fashion appears clear. The Italian specialists in the segment are less and less, decimated by the pandemic, by the small size, by the difficulties in exporting and by national consumption in contraction; the “grown-up” brands that have widened the offer to include collections for the “little” ones are more and more, especially in the luxury sector; chains like Zara and Oviesse continue to conquer market shares, while multi-brand stores (at least in Italy) suffer; the licensing season, which had also given dynamism to the sector, has deflated.

Industry numbers

Despite this, the Italian industry is keeping pace: in 2022, according to estimates by Confindustria Moda, turnover approached 3.2 billion euros (3,184 million), with a growth of 4.3% on 2021 at current prices , inevitably driven by the increase in price lists due to the effect of production costs. The driving force came once again from exports (+12.2% to 1,465 million, equal to 46% of total turnover). The trade balance worsened (-1,255 million compared to -672 million in 2021), but 2023 started in a positive way. Then, as for adult fashion, sales slowed down in April and May: now we are waiting for the sales and hopefully for autumn-winter.

The edition of Pitti Bimbo

Pitti Bimbo remains an important showcase for presenting new projects and brands or for celebrating anniversaries, as did Miniconf in Arezzo with the parade of its own brands iDo and Sarabanda and those under license Superga and Ducati for the company’s 50th anniversary. The fair also attracted niche projects such as that of Jesurum 1870, a Venetian brand of tailored linen for the home: the owner Paola Cimolai, at the birth of her daughter, decided to expand the offer by creating a collection of glamorous dresses, in its second season : «Forty years ago my mother had a children’s clothing company which was later bought by Armani. This is a return to the origins with a product made 100% in Italy, including lace and macramet». A new project also for Alessandro Enriquez who has created a kids collection with colorful prints and pop graphics in co-branding with the Apulian brand Barcellino, specialized in layettes, and part of the proceeds will go to Oxfam. The Catapano group from Campania, on the other hand, is pushing automated production and e-commerce, with its own brands Fun&Fun and Glrs and the kids licenses of Seville, Marc Ellis and Odi et amo, which brought a large part of its production back to Italy during the pandemic, also acquiring a laboratory of sewing in Campania: “In 2022 we had a turnover of 18 million – explains Eugenio Catapano, 23 – and this year, thanks also to the development of online, we aim for 21 million”.

Meanwhile, the children’s sector, which in the last few years has made great internationalization efforts, is attempting to land in America, a difficult market for small brands: thus the Children’s Show is born, an international exhibition that will debut on 11 and 12 February in Manhattan, organized by Igeco Usa, a joint between the Italian exhibition group (Ieg) and Deutsche Messe with the support of Ente moda Italia which will select the Italian companies, 15 out of a total of 60.

