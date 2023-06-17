Expressive E Official Special: When Osmose synthesizer meets different musicians from all over the world

Recently, Express E officially launched a series of videos, namely “Artists Meet Osmose Series”. In this series, Expressive E uses their flagship synthesizer Osmose to interact with artists from different countries, genres, and styles. Find out what these talented artists had to say when they were introduced to this new way of playing.

Artists participating in this official collection 👩‍🎨 include: Flying Lotus, Mike Dean, Jean-Michel Jarre, Tarik Azzouz, J3PO, André Manoukian, Jacques, Canblaster, T-NAVA, Stwo, Kaela Sinclair, Macro Micro, etc.

Artists Meet Osmose #1 – Trailer

What is Expressive E Osmose?

When you see Osmose for the first time, you may think that it is just a keyboard instrument with a slightly strange shape. Unlike Roli Seaboard, which is known for its multi-dimensional control, Expressive E’s Osmose has black and white keyboards that everyone loves, but inside these seemingly traditional black and white keyboards, there are indeed unique black technologies that can change the stereotype of keyboard instruments.

The Augmented Keyboard Action (AKA for short, but not the AKA mentioned by Rapper) technology is carried on the Osmose keys, which allows each key on the omose to detect how deep it is pressed and whether it is being left or right. Rubbing (imitates the rubbing effect of stringed instruments such as guitars).

The AKA keybed on the Osmose not only detects how deeply a key is being depressed, it even detects whether the player is hitting the keyboard or pressing it softly. There is no way to achieve this effect by simply detecting the depth.

As a keyboard synthesizer, Osmose is equipped with the EaganMatrix engine from Haken Audio, which is a very powerful modular digital synthesizer.

The same sound engine can be seen on Haken Audio’s own Slim Continuum and ContinuuMini, which can be said to be a sound engine specially tailored for this multi-dimensional user interface.

Friends who are interested in previous issues of “Meeting the Osmose Series” are welcome to directly search for keywords in the backstage of our official account to see our detailed introduction to each issue~ “Ya Yaya Musical Instruments” is the general agent of Expressive E in China, Interested friends are also welcome to come to buy ~ Taobao search for “野雅羽”.

“Meet the Osmose Series” related article review:

Review of Osmose related articles: