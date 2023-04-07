EXTERMINATION ORDER

The Siege Of Ascalon

(Death Metal) Label: War Anthem Records

Format: (EP)

Release: 14.04.2023

Looking at The Siege Of Avalon’s artwork and Warhammer-inspired logo, you’d think so BOLT THROWER started a side project. That’s not the case, but the project becomes even more exciting when you look at the lineup behind it. That’s because this new death metal commando EXTERMINATION ORDER by Maik Weichert, guitarist and mastermind of HEAVEN SHALL BURN was launched. He then brought in former HSB drummer Matthias Voigt and Icelandic guitarist Gyða Hrund (ex-ANGIST, ex-HOSTILE). The line-up is completed by the Americans Rocky on the bass and John on the mic, but at the moment there is not much more to be found about them than their first names.

Mentioned EP is the debut after a demo and it’s more than worth listening to. Walls of sound like HSB meet doomy melancholy and the brand’s death metal feeling BOLT THROWERbut also EDGE OF SANITYwho are known to be Maik’s role models. The Death Metal tank skillfully rolls over us, but still doesn’t skimp on dynamics and enough melodies to quickly create recognition values.

Singer John presents his fat organ somewhere between Johan Hegg (AMON AMARTH), Mauricio Iacono (KATACLYSM) and maybe a shot of John Tardy (OBITUARY). If all this is too catchy for you, try the concluding “Siege Of Power”, which rough and crusty, including excessive distortion and aggressive as well as virtuoso drum work, bludgeons everything again to rubble! The whole thing is rounded off with a fat production by HSB guitarist Alexandier Dietz, as well as the dashing painting artwork by Eliran Kantor (including HSB, FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE, TESTAMENT)

It may be that “The Siege Of Ascalon” still acts a bit too close to HEAVEN SHALL BURN, but mixed with the more traditional Death Metal elements and the steamroller undertone it promises EXTERMINATION ORDER already becoming a damn exciting band and definitely make me want a long player, which hopefully won’t be too long in coming!

Tracklist „The Siege Of Ascalon“:

1. The Siege Of Ascalon

2. Cadmean Victory

3. An Iron Shroud

4. Anon We Are Fallen

5. Siege Of Power

Total playing time: 25:24

Band-Links:

EXTERMINATION ORDER – The Siege Of Ascalon LineUp: John (Vocals) Maik Weichert (guitars) Gyða Hrund (Guitars) Rocky (Bass) Matthias Voigt (Drums) 7.5 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “EXTERMINATION ORDER – The Siege Of Ascalon”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/exterminationorder_ascalon.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “7.5”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Maxomer”

}

}}

The post EXTERMINATION ORDER – The Siege Of Ascalon appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

