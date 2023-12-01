EXTRA CALL from TOUR SUPPORT with FIRST-TIME FOREIGN TOUR FUNDING – Deadline for submissions January 17, 2024 – mica

With additional funding from the Öst.Musikfonds by the BMKÖS amounting to 1.5 million euros, the existing domestic tour support will be expanded to include foreign tour funding. In order to be able to start the program at short notice, an extra call from tour support will be made. The application forms have been online since December 1, 2023, and the deadline for submission is January 17, 2024.

For tour support, previous production funding from the Öst.Musikfonds Funding requirements. Concerts on a tour that take place within a period of 12 months are eligible for funding. Domestic tours/concerts must begin within 12 months of the release of the funded production. Foreign tours/concerts must begin within 36 months of release. Particularly for foreign concerts that take place more than 12 months after publication, submitters must show to what extent new target markets are being opened and sustainability expectations exist. Regardless of this, the tour submitted must be directly related to the tour Öst.Musikfonds supported production, i.e. primarily serve to promote it.

As part of an eligible tour, at least the following must take place:

For a purely Austrian tour: at least 3 concerts in 3 different federal states. For a purely foreign tour: at least 3 concerts that do not take place in the same city. for tours at home and abroad: at least three concerts; that take place in different federal states or abroad (not in the same city).

Performance fees are subsidized for the musicians performing – in the spirit of fair pay, a guideline value of € 300 per person per performance applies – as well as positions that are necessary to realize and promote the performances (rental of technical equipment, technician fees, poster costs, travel expenses, etc.). The subsidy is provided individually depending on circumstances and needs and is earmarked and billed according to effort.

The maximum delivery height is:

€2,000 per concert for domestic concerts €3,000 per concert for foreign concerts €10,000 total per domestic tour €20,000 total for (partial) foreign tours

In order to ensure that touring is as environmentally friendly as possible, a bonus of 10% of the funding awarded can be paid out for tours that are characterized by a special concept of sustainability.

Please note the notes with additional information on submission as well as the Tour Support funding guidelines [pdf] The new foreign tour funding is an important part of the Austrian Music Export pursued sustainable export promotion strategy. On Tuesday, December 5th, 2023, an online workshop on the new funding programs will take place in cooperation with mica music austria Music Fund and Austrian Music Export instead of.

