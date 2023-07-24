Extraordinary China Light and Shadow Season: A Fusion of Fashion and Art in a Journey Back to Tradition

The “Extraordinary China Light and Shadow Season” came to a wonderful end, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Chinese fashion. The event showcased the fusion of tradition and modernity, interpreting the essence of oriental aesthetics and highlighting the extraordinary charm of China.

On July 23rd, the Creation Park kicked off under the guidance of various professional committees and organizations. The event, sponsored by Beiwen Times Culture Co., Ltd. and the Non-Ordinary China Organizing Committee, featured top international designer brands, entertainment video platforms, fashion media, and aesthetic education institutions from all over the country.

The highlight of the event was the “Art Ceremony” held in the evening. Divided into four chapters, including the “Red Carpet Ceremony”, “Designer Couture Show”, “Art Exhibition”, and “Unusual Chinese Glory Moment”, the ceremony attracted a large number of audiences who love Chinese culture. The event was graced by celebrity guests as well as leaders and officials from various organizations.

The “Unusual China·Light and Shadow Season” boasted a visually stunning experience with a one million overall cost. The use of 400 sets of special lights and a super-long 150-meter show path created a captivating visual feast that combined culture and fashion, inheritance and innovation.

The “Red Carpet Ceremony” witnessed the arrival of special celebrity guests and internationally renowned designers, showcasing moments of glory on the beautiful stage of the event. The highlight of the ceremony, the “Designer Haute Couture Show”, featured five major designer brands, such as Gaia Legend and BELIA BELEI, providing an unconventional Chinese fashion experience.

Gaia Legend showcased the endless charm of national style, breaking boundaries in the field of Chinese-style clothing. BELIA BELEI displayed emerging fashion elements, combining virtual and reality to create dynamic clothing styles. Jiang Shuo Gao Dingxiu embraced traditional Chinese culture, while Idol lady showcased new female power.

The event also featured theatrical performances that brought Chinese traditional culture and art to the forefront. The performances showcased the beauty of Chinese classical musical instruments and brought the audience into the rich history and culture of China.

During the grand ceremony, Liu Shumei, Chief Fashion Ambassador of the Extraordinary China·Light and Shadow Season Art Festival, was recognized for her contribution to the transmission of traditional Chinese culture. Honorary certificates were also awarded to outstanding programs, actors, models, and hostesses, marking the successful conclusion of the event.

Aside from the “Art Ceremony”, the “National Show” in the morning also impressed with themed shows dedicated to cheongsam, dress, and fashion. All participating models beautifully demonstrated the connotation and beauty of Chinese fashion.

The “Extraordinary China Light and Shadow Season” not only showcased the unique charm of Chinese fashion but also celebrated the rich heritage and cultural diversity of the country. It opened a new chapter in Chinese fashion by blending tradition, aesthetics, and modernity, proving that China‘s fashion industry is truly extraordinary.

