On April 6, Dragon TV’s large-scale star elements combined with inspirational experience variety show “Extreme Challenge” released a concept poster for the ninth season. The program will meet with the audience every Sunday at 21 o’clock from April, and the journey towards the future is about to begin.

The theme of this season’s “Extreme Challenge” is “Calendar 9 Makes a New Year, Going Forward”, which not only includes a review of the past, but also shows the courage to face future challenges. Over the past eight years, “Extreme Challenge” has experienced “challenges” time and time again with the audience. The ninth season of “Extreme Challenge” still bravely made new attempts and accepted the audience’s review. In addition, the ninth season will increase the granularity of the program content, not only focusing on grand narratives, but also on daily topics that are close to the public, to be an “old friend” of the audience, to take life details as the cut, and “see the big from the small” to spy on the happy life of the people picture.

Text/Beijing Youth Daily reporter Zu Weiwei

See also  [Global Focus]Sega teamed up with Yoko Taro to launch a new work "404 GAME RE:SET", which will land on mobile platforms-- Dizu.com

