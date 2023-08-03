Extreme heat in Phoenix also stresses saguaros, fruit trees and other plants

PHOENIX (AP) — After recording the highest average monthly temperature for any US city in July, dangerously high temperatures returned to Phoenix on Wednesday. That could spell trouble not just for people, but for some plants as well.

Residents throughout the sprawling metropolitan area are beginning to notice that the prolonged extreme heat has killed off the flora, and they have sent photos and videos of damaged cacti to the Desert Botanical Garden. Nurseries and landscapers are inundated with calls to help saguaros or fruit trees that are losing their leaves.

Phones have “been ringing off the hook” for help with everything from a cactus to a citrus tree to a ficus, said Sophia Booth, a landscape designer for Moon Valley Nursery, which has nearly a dozen locations in suburban phoenix.

“A lot of people are calling to say that their cacti are turning very yellow, that they fell over, or that their arms are broken, that kind of thing,” Booth said. “20-year-old trees are losing all their leaves, or taking on a dry brown appearance.”

Booth advises people to water and mulch damaged trees or plants every other day and not prune them.

At the Desert Botanical Garden, three of its more than 1,000 saguaro cacti have fallen over or lost an arm in the past week, a highly unusual rate, according to site officials.

A distinctive mark of the Sonoran desert landscape, these saguaros were already stressed by unprecedented heat three years ago. And this summer’s record heat, when the average temperature in Phoenix hit 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit (39.3 degrees Celsius) last month, proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

“Since 2020, we have had an elevated mortality rate in our saguaro population compared to pre-2020 numbers,” said Kimberlie McCue, the Desert Botanical Garden’s director of science. “So we think that today there are still saguaros that were affected by what happened in 2020. And that this could be the final blow.”

Saguaros can live up to 200 years and reach 40 feet (12 meters) in height. Some of the saguaros at the Desert Botanical Garden date from before it opened 85 years ago, with the largest measuring 30 feet (9 meters), according to McCue.

People generally assume that cacti are made to withstand blistering heat, but even they can have their limits, McCue said. It wasn’t just the 31-day streak of highs at or above 43.3 degrees Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit) this summer, but also the multiple nights in which the lows didn’t drop below 32.2 degrees Celsius ( 90 degrees Fahrenheit). It is at night when cacti open their pores to remove trapped water and absorb carbon dioxide, he explained.

“With water loss, if they become dehydrated, they can compromise the structural integrity of their tissues,” McCue said.

The size of the cactus can also influence its susceptibility, said Kevin Hultine, the garden’s director of research, and larger plants with greater mass are more prone to the effects of heat and drought.

“Larger (and older) plants have more arms and therefore tend to be the first to start losing their structural integrity,” Hultine explained in an email. “The first sign of heat-related stress in a population is large plants starting to lose their arms. Over time, the entire plant can fall off due to stress.”

There is hope that the arrival of thunderstorms during the delayed monsoon season, which usually begins on June 15, may bring moisture to help struggling flora.

In the southern Arizona city of Tucson, where there has already been some monsoon activity, the Sonora Desert Museum doesn’t have the same problems with its succulents, McCue said.

“We have the double problem of this heat dome that seems to have decided to settle on Phoenix. And we are also this space spread out over a huge area with highways and parking lots,” McCue said. However, “the story is not complete yet.”

Booth, of Moon Valley Nurseries, agreed that the rain could still prevent some plants and trees from reaching a point of no return. Meanwhile, nursery staff are preparing for another rise in temperatures this week.

“We take a lot of precautions, especially with our gardeners and people who don’t just work in the office,” Booth said. “Our gardening team wears long sleeves. They wear straw hats. We make sure to have bottled water in the refrigerator at all times. We haven’t suffered any heat stroke yet.”

As of Wednesday, there was no forecast of rain for the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. After two days of a slight drop, temperatures reached 43.9 Celsius (111 Fahrenheit) and highs of 43.3 Celsius (110 degrees Fahrenheit) or higher are forecast for the next 10 days.

There has been some monsoon activity in southern and northern Arizona, but Phoenix is ​​”stuck in the middle,” said meteorologist Matt Salerno.

“There is still hope that maybe in the middle of this month the monsoon will be more active again,” Salerno said.

However, some records are likely to be broken before then. The National Weather Service plans to issue an extreme heat advisory from Friday through Monday, when high temperatures will range from 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.9 degrees Celsius) to 117 degrees Fahrenheit (47.2 degrees Celsius).

Meanwhile, the Desert Botanical Garden has been working to propagate cacti that seem better able to withstand scorching conditions after staff realized the 2020 heat was harder on some plants than others. Some seemed to have a genetic makeup that allowed them to thrive.

“We want to try to capture that and grow more saguaros here from seed to add to our population in the garden with the idea that over time that is going to give our population more resilience,” McCue said.