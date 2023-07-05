Extreme Right Activist Interrupts Interview to Pray for Jorge Ramos: Controversy Ensues

Title: Extreme Right Activist Interrupts Interview to Pray for Journalist Jorge Ramos

Mexico City, July 5 (However) – The broadcast of a television interview took an unexpected turn when actor and extreme right activist Eduardo Verástegui interrupted the program to pray for journalist Jorge Ramos, sparking criticism and controversy.

Verástegui appeared on the show “To the Point,” hosted by Jorge Ramos, to promote his new film “Sound of Freedom” and discuss his aspirations for the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico. During the interview, Verástegui took a pause and began to pray, asking God to enter Ramos’ life and blessing him, his family, and the program staff.

His spontaneous act of prayer received mixed reactions from the audience. Many criticized Verástegui for the disruption and questioned the appropriateness of religious expression in a public interview. However, others commended his devotion and expressed admiration for his faith.

Ramos, who had previously disclosed that he is agnostic, engaged in a conversation with Verástegui about their differing beliefs. Verástegui, referring to a tweet he had posted earlier, invited people of faith to join his cause, stating, “I know you don’t believe in God, you told me.” In response, Ramos expressed his admiration for Verástegui’s faith while acknowledging his own uncertainty and desire for certainty.

The unexpected interruption led to a heartwarming exchange between the two men. After Verástegui offered his prayers, he apologized to Ramos for the interruption. Ramos, in turn, thanked him and conveyed his respect for Verástegui’s devotion, even though he did not share the same faith.

Verástegui further praised Ramos, stating, “You act better than many Catholics who claim to be Catholic but do not live up to their faith. I can only imagine what you would achieve with God’s help.” He emphasized the importance of living one’s faith and encouraged Ramos to explore and embrace it.

The interview concluded with Verástegui promising Ramos that he would be among the first to know if he decides to run for the presidency. He expressed his intention to run independently, as he is disenchanted with political parties, considering them “the same bread and circuses.”

Eduardo Verástegui, known for his extreme conservative positions, is also the chairman of the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) in Mexico. Despite the criticism surrounding his interruption, his act of prayer and dialogue with Ramos sparked a conversation about faith, devotion, and the role of religion in public life.

The interview video quickly went viral, with social media users expressing a wide range of opinions on the matter. This incident serves as a reminder of the diverse perspectives on issues related to religion and personal beliefs in society.

As Verástegui’s unexpected act of prayer garners attention, the conversation continues about the boundaries between personal faith and public engagements.

