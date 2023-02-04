In part two of my interview with Corey “The Tolkien Professor”

Olsen, we discuss several extremely specific questions about

Middle-earth, including: What is “magic” in The Lord of the

Rings? Whogiddy-what is Tom Bombadil exactly? Do the good

consequences of Eowyn’s disobedience to Theoden justify her

actions? Are orcs—possessing free will but seemingly evil by

nature—metaphysically coherent?

Links

Signum University https://signumuniversity.org/

Mythgard Institute (Signum’s free programs for the public)

https://mythgard.org/

The Tolkien Professor Podcast

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tolkien-professor/id320513707?mt=2

Corey Olsen’s website https://tolkienprofessor.com/

Timestamps

Corey Olsen

2:06 The ambiguity of “magic” as used by different beings and

races in The Lord of the Rings

12:13 Is Tom Bombadil God or a Christ-figure? What does it mean

that “he is,” and that he is “the Master”? Is Tom a Maia? West vs.

east and resurrection in the barrow-wight episode

35:04 Does Eowyn’s fulfillment of prophecy in slaying the

Witch-King justify her abandonment of her duties to stay behind and

rule/protect her people in the King’s absence? Simplistic feminist

misinterpretations of Eowyn; Rohan’s vs. Gondor’s cultural

values

44:26 Eowyn’s despair vs. Sam’s; different kinds of hope; Sam’s

attitude towards his duty and the sense in which he lacks hope

59:38 More on Eowyn, Rohan’s debased cultural values

1:07:02 How Tolkien developed in his concept of flat vs. round

Middle-earth

1:09:17 Are orcs evil by nature? How can that be if they have

free will?

1:15:22 What is the basis of the

differences/superiorities/inferiorities among the races of

Middle-earth, and how is it different from real-world racist

theories?

1:26:16 This week’s reading: J.R.R. Tolkien, “On

Fairy-Stories” https://amzn.to/2Cgo9Pm

