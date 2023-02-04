Sep 4, 2018
In part two of my interview with Corey “The Tolkien Professor”
Olsen, we discuss several extremely specific questions about
Middle-earth, including: What is “magic” in The Lord of the
Rings? Whogiddy-what is Tom Bombadil exactly? Do the good
consequences of Eowyn’s disobedience to Theoden justify her
actions? Are orcs—possessing free will but seemingly evil by
nature—metaphysically coherent?
Links
Signum University https://signumuniversity.org/
Mythgard Institute (Signum’s free programs for the public)
https://mythgard.org/
The Tolkien Professor Podcast
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tolkien-professor/id320513707?mt=2
Corey Olsen’s website https://tolkienprofessor.com/
Timestamps
Corey Olsen
2:06 The ambiguity of “magic” as used by different beings and
races in The Lord of the Rings
12:13 Is Tom Bombadil God or a Christ-figure? What does it mean
that “he is,” and that he is “the Master”? Is Tom a Maia? West vs.
east and resurrection in the barrow-wight episode
35:04 Does Eowyn’s fulfillment of prophecy in slaying the
Witch-King justify her abandonment of her duties to stay behind and
rule/protect her people in the King’s absence? Simplistic feminist
misinterpretations of Eowyn; Rohan’s vs. Gondor’s cultural
values
44:26 Eowyn’s despair vs. Sam’s; different kinds of hope; Sam’s
attitude towards his duty and the sense in which he lacks hope
59:38 More on Eowyn, Rohan’s debased cultural values
1:07:02 How Tolkien developed in his concept of flat vs. round
Middle-earth
1:09:17 Are orcs evil by nature? How can that be if they have
free will?
1:15:22 What is the basis of the
differences/superiorities/inferiorities among the races of
Middle-earth, and how is it different from real-world racist
theories?
1:26:16 This week’s reading: J.R.R. Tolkien, “On
Fairy-Stories” https://amzn.to/2Cgo9Pm
