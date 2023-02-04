Home Entertainment Extremely Specific Middle-earth Q&A with The Tolkien Professor–Corey Olsen
Entertainment

Extremely Specific Middle-earth Q&A with The Tolkien Professor–Corey Olsen

by admin
Extremely Specific Middle-earth Q&A with The Tolkien Professor–Corey Olsen

Sep 4, 2018

In part two of my interview with Corey “The Tolkien Professor”
Olsen, we discuss several extremely specific questions about
Middle-earth, including: What is “magic” in The Lord of the
Rings? Whogiddy-what is Tom Bombadil exactly? Do the good
consequences of Eowyn’s disobedience to Theoden justify her
actions? Are orcs—possessing free will but seemingly evil by
nature—metaphysically coherent?

Links

Signum University https://signumuniversity.org/

Mythgard Institute (Signum’s free programs for the public)
https://mythgard.org/

The Tolkien Professor Podcast
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-tolkien-professor/id320513707?mt=2

Corey Olsen’s website https://tolkienprofessor.com/

Timestamps

Corey Olsen

2:06 The ambiguity of “magic” as used by different beings and
races in The Lord of the Rings

12:13 Is Tom Bombadil God or a Christ-figure? What does it mean
that “he is,” and that he is “the Master”? Is Tom a Maia? West vs.
east and resurrection in the barrow-wight episode

35:04 Does Eowyn’s fulfillment of prophecy in slaying the
Witch-King justify her abandonment of her duties to stay behind and
rule/protect her people in the King’s absence? Simplistic feminist
misinterpretations of Eowyn; Rohan’s vs. Gondor’s cultural
values

44:26 Eowyn’s despair vs. Sam’s; different kinds of hope; Sam’s
attitude towards his duty and the sense in which he lacks hope

59:38 More on Eowyn, Rohan’s debased cultural values

1:07:02 How Tolkien developed in his concept of flat vs. round
Middle-earth

1:09:17 Are orcs evil by nature? How can that be if they have
free will?

1:15:22 What is the basis of the
differences/superiorities/inferiorities among the races of
Middle-earth, and how is it different from real-world racist
theories?

See also  Over two hundred rare medieval manuscripts have been digitized. This is the first time this has happened

1:26:16 This week’s reading: J.R.R. Tolkien, “On
Fairy-Stories” https://amzn.to/2Cgo9Pm

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

You may also like

Online Education with The Tolkien Professor–Corey Olsen

A Civics Lesson for Catholics–Bob Marshall

Acedia, the Forgotten Capital Sin–RJ Snell

Understanding the Church’s Abuse Crisis–Fr. Roger Landry

Carl Schmitt, Painter of Vision–Andrew de Sa

Gosnell, the Abortion Story No One Wanted Told–Ann...

Newman’s Idea of a University–Paul Shrimpton

How the Laity Must Respond to the Abuse...

Talking A Capella with VOCES8’s Barnaby Smith

The Arts, Contemplation and Virtue–Basil Cole, O.P.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy