They are very important for the harmony of the face and above all of the eyes, the eyebrows are able to change the proportions of the face and the intensity of the gaze. If in the past the trends were well defined and followed the various eras: gullwing eyebrows, bold thick and defined, feathered, bleached, now all these trends mix, there is complete freedom in choosing the type of eyebrows that each you want, there are no rules to respect. «In the last period we have seen eyebrow styles very different from each other, a choice in line with one’s personality – says Giulio Schettini, national brow and beauty authority of Benefit Cosmetics -. The panorama of brow looks is influenced by catwalks, social media and VIPs, an image posted on Instagram or Tik Tok is enough to make a trend go viral. This is the case of bleached brows, high-impact bleached eyebrows, an artistic gesture with a strong power. Dominating the eyebrow scenario, however, are the “fluffy brows”, or even eyebrows with a feathered effect, which are easier to wear. The effect is obtained by brushing them upwards with an ad hoc product, such as a modeling wax with a flexible and opaque texture. The result? A lifted and fresh look».

Services for this purpose

Tweezers and pencil are now outdated, now there are several products in the eyebrow care paraphernalia. Starting with an app created by Anastasia Beverly Hills who has been dealing with eyebrows since the 90s. The Brow App is an application available for free on all iOS and Android devices that allows you to virtually customize the makeup and shape of your eyebrows. To create bleached brows, the eyebrows that give an “alien” touch to the face, you can start by applying a corrector of the color of your skin to the brows which will then be fixed with a transparent powder. If, on the other hand, you really want to whiten them, it is advisable to consult a specialist. Skinny brows are another trendy trend, but you have to be careful, if you go too far with the tweezers to make them thinner, you run the risk of ruining the shape of your eyebrows. There are two techniques to solve this problem: the first is microblading, a semi-permanent treatment performed with very thin needles that insert the color pigments that remain in the first layers under the skin, without going deep, the duration of the treatment is approximately one year . The second technique is the “brow tattoo” which is performed with a dermograph that allows you to outline the shape with marked and precise strokes. It is recommended for those with almost non-existent eyebrows. Lastly, brow lamination, a technique that uses a keratin-based formula to vertically lift the hairs, giving the arch a naturally fuller appearance. The service is available in Sephora’s Brow Bar Benefits and has a duration of approximately two months.

I prodotti must have

To enhance the shape of the eyebrows there are many products that can also be used by the less expert, ranging from the pencil that thickens them to the modeling wax, from the reinforcing and coloring mascara to the multipeptide serum. Fluff Up is the new Benefit Cosmetics product, a modeling wax with a flexible and opaque texture that allows you to obtain feathered eyebrows. To fix the eyebrows, Brow Freeze Styling by Anastasia Beverly Hills is indicated, a high-strength modeling wax. Tattoo effect? It is obtained with Max Factor’s Browfinity Longwear Brow Tint, a pigment that intensifies the color in the formula. There is a wide choice of eyebrow pencils: Crayon Définition Sourcils by Gucci, a powder in the form of a pencil that defines the arch and Brow Cheat by Charlotte Tilbury with a thin tip to better define the shape of the brows. Mascara is the final touch to define the eyebrows: Sephora Collection offers Volume and Fiber, while Mac Cosmetics Eye Brows Big Boost Fiber Gel to give extra volume. However, it should not be forgotten that eyebrows need care like hair and nails. Hair is made up of keratin which decreases over the years causing it to thin out. Augustinus Bader has developed The Eyebrow and Lash Enhancing Serum, an innovative and powerful serum to nourish, stimulate and revitalize the follicles responsible for eyebrows and eyelashes. The same mission for the eyelash and eyebrow serum by Stanartis which lengthens and strengthens the hair thanks to a mix of natural substances and peptides with growth factors.