Self-doubt gives way to raging impotence: EYES reflected properly on their first album, while the gap between rich and poor continues to widen. A feeling of hopelessness sets in for the Danish hardcore quintet, pairing resignation with pure drool. The ten songs of her second album, which she – pointedly sarcastic – „Congratulations“ to name.

“The City” hides towards the end of the record, but it is one of the most important new tracks. It’s about the love for a city that has given way to hate and contempt because it was taken over and made worse by the rich. The wacky guitar, the subtle math energy, but also the little ode to the Cancer Bats in the verses – ingredients for a particularly crazy, unruly excursion. On the other hand, “Bbbbbbbliss” just goes forward at first, before repeated small caesuras destroy the song and conjure up hell out of supposed bliss.

But it’s not just about the top 10,000: EYES also target conspiracy theorists. The title song “Congratulations!” sarcastically applauds the discourse poisoning while the manic screw keeps turning. On the other hand, in “Ballast” the idealist comes to the fore, who still believes in the good, whose hope will soon be dashed. You feel part of “Generation L”, a generation of losers that has fewer resources and opportunities than those who came before them. Everything goes down the drain.

For half an hour, the Danes play out the complete madness of (supposed) finality and bang open doors with it. “Congratulations” is the soundtrack of the impending (self-)surrender, which is provided with biting sarcasm and gripping hardcore ass kicks. Instead of scheme F, it sets a furious range from punk-rock hustle and bustle to furious beatdowns to unfiltered, unbridled chaos. EYES follow up with their second album and wrestle intensive hussar rides out of desperation.

