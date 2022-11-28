Listen to the audio version of the article

Appreciated in Cannes and awarded at the European Film Awards for the storytelling innovative, Night exterior it was welcomed with enthusiasm even after it finally arrived on Rai 1 and on Raiplay. In the panorama of Rai fiction, the series created by Marco Bellocchio (written together with the veterans Stefano Bises, Ludovica Rampoldi and Davide Serino) definitely stands out for its ambition and results, and also reports a moderate success with the public.

In six one-hour episodes, the series deals with the kidnapping of Aldo Moro, which Bellocchio had already dealt with in Good morning night (2003), continuing and expanding the discussion. Again the accuracy of the historical reconstruction is overshadowed: if in the famous finale of Good morning night a liberated Moor finally walks in the open air with a soft smile, Night exterior begins with Moro in a hospital bed, having survived the kidnapping and watched over by the guilty looks of Cossiga, Andreotti and Zaccagnini. Bellocchio exploits the dilated time of seriality to multiply perspectives, dedicating each episode (except the finale) to a character: in the first the protagonist is Moro himself (Fabrizio Gifuni), in the second Cossiga (Fausto Russo Alesi), then Pope Paul VI ( Toni Servillo), the Red Brigade members, Eleonora Moro (Margherita Buy). However, this does not correspond to a multiplication of levels of reality: the series is not interested in the historical truth but also in questioning the official version or in giving its own interpretation of the doubts that still remain.

Gifuni stages an incredibly similar, hyper-realistic Moro who, however, at the same time brings to mind the version by Gian Maria Volontè in all mode. In fact, the whole series remains suspended between a realistic story and the grotesque key that has often been used by Italian cinema to tell politics, and in particular the Christian Democrats.

The character of Cossiga is interesting, whose paranoia takes the form of apocalyptic visions and imaginary spots on his hands. On the other hand, the portrait of the terrorists is more conventional, as in Good morning night we see mostly through the doubtful eyes of Adriana Faranda (Daniela Marra).

Night exterior

Mark Bellocchio

Rai 1 and Raiplay