During the summer you live in the open air, especially during the holidays. It is not only important to protect the skin from the sun’s rays, but also our eyes with suitable and certified lenses: UV rays and high temperatures can represent a problem for our windows to the world. Bright light, dust, sand, wind, salt water are some of the aggressions that can compromise eye health.

“Some ailments, such as burning caused by sea water and chlorine, or redness due to the sun, are easily treatable, but there are others that occur over a long time, such as cataracts, which can occur even at a young age due to excessive exposure of the retina to UV rays without the protection of certified sunglasses – says Franco Spedale, director of the Ophthalmology Operational Unit at the Chiari ASST Franciacorta Hospital -. UV rays are in fact the main risk factor for the eyes and are responsible for numerous diseases, some as serious as tumors in the orbital region. It is therefore important to stay in the sun and protect yourself with suitable and certified lenses. The lenses have to block rays up to 400nm., Because between 380 and 400nm. there is an important area of ​​radiation that can be toxic to the eye ‘.

Glasses and lenses for athletes

UV radiation is always present in the air and affects our eyes in all light conditions, even when the sky is cloudy. Sportspeople must also be well equipped with sunglasses to have optimal vision and protection. The German company Zeiss Vision Care, leader in the optics sector, has developed ideal lenses for wraparound sports frames, with an optimal width and curvature without distortion, thanks to the control of optical aberrations. These lenses combine elements such as polarization, mirroring and totally block UV rays up to 400 nm. For water sports, such as sailing, surfing, kite-surfing, lenses are required that protect against glare and direct light. For ball sports it is better to choose lenses that give a perception of depth and movement, while for outdoor sports, such as cycling and street skating, it is better to choose lenses that provide complete protection against the flow of water. air, insects and pebbles. Everyday glasses are not good because they are not snug and slip, sports ones must provide complete protection from the sun’s rays, have lenses with a color that improves contrast and be adjusted correctly for optimal stability during movements.

The 5 tips for keeping eyes healthy in the sun

It is not enough just to wear sunglasses to protect our eyes, but in the summer it is important to follow five simple tips to keep our eyes healthy. “The first rule is to never look directly at the sun, not even at sunrise or sunset, when it seems weaker, because it involves risks to the eye, such as photokeratitis or conjunctivitis – explains Dario Di Lorenzo, optician-optometrist at Milan -. The second rule is to protect the eyelids and eyes from the sun’s rays. Remember that the eyelids are very delicate and normally no sunscreen is applied in this area and therefore it is recommended to keep sunglasses during exposure. The third rule is to make sure that your prescription or sun lenses ensure complete protection from the sun’s rays. It is recommended to wear dark and tight-fitting glasses when going out in full sun. The fourth concerns the prolonged use of contact lenses: if you go to the beach or the pool it would be better not to use them, the risk that the lenses are contaminated by fungi and bacteria is high. If necessary, use only daily replacement lenses and help yourself with tear substitutes suitable even for non-contact lens wearers because heat and wind can generate dry eyes. The last rule is to never rely on do-it-yourself: dust, sand, creams, salt water are some of the agents that can irritate the eyes. In case of inflammation or redness, contact your doctor, avoiding home remedies ».

Clothes can enhance our body, but glasses can give that extra touch to our face. Fabbricatorino, historic brand of Italian eyewear and Barberino’s, the Italian barbershop chain, have drawn up tips for choosing the most suitable frames and cuts / beards according to your face type. Face in reverse triangle or heart? Better to opt for round glasses or glasses with soft lines and proportionate to the size of your forehead. For the beard, the hipster one is recommended, halfway between a manicured beard and an unkempt one. Round face? Better to focus on elongated outwards or square frames. The recommended cut is short at the sides and more voluminous at the top. Oval face? All frames are fine, while for the elongated oval, glasses with softening shapes are better, in the case of the beard the ideal is a full and well-defined solution. Triangle and square face? In both cases it is necessary to soften the features through frames with rounded shapes, for the square face an oval or round frame is recommended. The Hollywood beard, with a creative style, worn by movie stars, looks good on this type of face.