Eyes protected in the sun (especially those of children)

In summer we spend a lot of time outdoors, we remain exposed to the sun’s rays for several hours. It’s not only important to protect your skin with sunscreen, but our eyes also require protection from sun damage. Intense light, dust, sand, wind, salt water are some of the aggressions that can compromise eye health and lead to the development of inflammation and other ailments. For this reason it is essential to wear sunglasses, but with suitable and certified lenses. The lenses must block rays up to 400nm.,because between 380 and 400nm. there is a large area of ​​radiation which can be toxic to the eye. Above all, children are the most vulnerable to UV rays, their eyes are still in the development phase: the cornea, the lens and the vitreous body are more transparent and the pupil is more dilated. The transparency of the crystalline allows UV rays to easily reach the retina. No

and children under the age of 10, the lens passes over 75% of the sun’s rays which can cause immediate and later damage, such as cataracts (responsible for 48% of cases of blindness worldwide) or photoaging. In addition to long-term damage, your child may also get sunburn (photokeratitis) which can be very painful. The simplest advice is to avoid exposure during the newspaper’s central hours, between 11 and 16, and to wear suitable sunglasses. Children and myopia The sun, however, should not be demonized. Several studies show that 40 minutes a day outdoors can reduce the incidence of myopia by 20 percent. A study published in Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, conducted by Bristol’s School of Social and Community Medicine and Cardiff University has demonstrated the importance of outdoor activities.

The 7,000 boys and girls between the ages of 7 and 15 who engaged in outdoor activities for three hours in summer and one hour in winter showed a reduced incidence of myopia, regardless of the activity performed. In Italy, myopia affects 15 million adults and about one and a half million children and adolescents, especially between 8 and 13 years of age, the age group in which the annual growth rate is fastest. The main reason is to be found in the increasingly significant use of tablets and smartphones. Kids spend a lot of their time in front of digital devices thus decreasing the hours outdoors which, according to recent studies, can help reduce the onset of myopia. While it’s important to encourage near-sighted children to enjoy outdoor activities, keep in mind that their eyes should be protected from harmful UV rays and intense sunlight.

Help comes from the introduction of prescription lenses that correct myopia and slow down its progression, such as the new line of MiyoSmart lenses by Hoya, with DIMS (Defocus Incorporated Multiple Segments) technology, now also available in the photochromic version, which allows to counter childhood myopia even in external situations and to protect the eyes from intense sunlight.

Contact lenses or eyeglasses?

One of the main advantages of contact lenses over glasses is the expansion of the field of vision. While glasses tend to block the field of vision and reflect the sun’s rays, contact lenses move with the eyes, providing optimal visibility. For both sportsmen and physical activity enthusiasts, contact lenses are the ideal choice for training without the distractions and limitations often felt when wearing glasses. In fact, during sport, glasses can fog up or slip on the nose, while contact lenses remain in place. The offer of contact lenses is very wide and can correct various visual problems: from hyperopia to astigmatism, up to presbyopia, they can be spherical or toric, daily, monthly or yearly, in organic materials and perfectly tolerated even by the most sensitive eyes. sensitive. If worn for a long time, they must ensure maximum comfort and allow you to enjoy visibility at any time of the day. Modern technology has developed contact lenses with a UV filter to protect the eyes from the dangerous damage of ultraviolet rays. The German company Zeiss has recently expanded its range with Oxy Contact Monthly Plus, an innovative line of contact lenses with high comfort thanks to the silicone hydrogel which ensures a greater passage of oxygen to the cornea and therefore greater breathability for the eye. ‘eye. To know that contact with salty water from the sea or chlorine from the pool can cause irritation and burning. It is recommended to use one day lenses, almost all fortnightly and monthly contact lenses have their correspondent in the one-day version, and replace them after swimming if you have not used the protection of your swimming goggles or diving mask.