EZ Lab Blockchain Solutions at CES in Las Vegas for the “digital passport”

A digital product label that allows the consumer to interact directly with natural language, receiving responses via generative artificial intelligence, and thus discover all the information they want regarding sustainability, traceability, origin and company history. A solution that creates transparency between consumer and brand, in line with the upcoming regulations coming from the European Union, which will require the use of the digital product passport. The Padua-based SME EZ Lab will present this customer experience method at the Italian pavilion of the Ces in Las Vegas, the largest and most important tech event in the world, scheduled from 9 to 12 January 2024, as part of the mission led by the Ice Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies.

From Padua to the world

EZ Lab Blockchain Solutions is an innovative SME specialized in the digitalisation, valorisation and protection of products in multiple Made in Italy sectors thanks to blockchain technology, with which it has already traced more than 100 million products for companies such as BASF, Alce Nero, Ferrarini, Rodolfi, Monnalisa, Marinella, Unoaerre, Peron Shoes and Latteria Soligo. EZ Lab was recently selected as the winner among more than one hundred and thirty projects for the international Open Innovation call for Textile Sustainability of the National Cluster Made in Italy (MINIT), in collaboration with Decathlon and Radici Group. To date it has four offices in Italy and abroad, in Padua, Pachino (SR), Reims (France) and San Francisco (USA). «The digital product passport is a new tool, which will be made mandatory by the European Union, which will revolutionize communication and trust between brand and consumer – explains Massimo Morbiato, CEO and founder of EZ Lab -. EZ Lab is preparing with its digital labels integrated with artificial intelligence.”

Towards the digital product passport with Made in Block

The European Union has made digital product passports mandatory in the fashion sector to combat greenwashing, demonstrate the sustainability, origin and circularity of products. This legislation will soon be extended to all sectors to accelerate the achievement of the objectives set by the United Nations 2030 Agenda, in particular the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The digital product label created by EZ Lab can be accessed simply by scanning a QR Code or an NFC tag or via AR: the user will be able to have all the information on the product available directly on their smartphone on the EZ lab Made in Block platform. product such as authenticity, origin, certification, history of the company and the territory of origin, processed in real time by a generative artificial intelligence system. The consumer will thus be able to live a unique experience that does not end with the end of the product, but continues until the repurchase or reading of new content that is published on the product page.

The project with Monnalisa childrenswear

At Ces in Las Vegas EZ Lab will bring its solution applied to the Venice dress by Monnalisa (photo above), a leading company in the high-end childrenswear sector that has chosen EZ Lab’s blockchain technology to protect the authenticity of its garments and demonstrate sustainability within the TrackIT Blockchain project promoted by ITA – Italian Trade Agency. «We embrace the challenges of the SDGs – confirms Christian Simoni, CEO of Monnalisa –. We do this because we are aware of the potential of blockchain to protect our brand from counterfeiting and we want to create a dynamic digital label that contains all the information and storytelling of our products, creating a new direct channel with individual consumers.”