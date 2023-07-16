F-LAGSTUF-F Launches Limited Edition “Cowboy Bebop” 25th Anniversary Collection

F-LAGSTUF-F Releases New Collection to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of “Cowboy Bebop”

In honor of the 25th anniversary of the beloved anime series “Cowboy Bebop,” Japanese brand F-LAGSTUF-F has launched a special commemorative collection. Fans can now get their hands on a range of T-shirts and hats featuring iconic characters from the show, including Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine.

The collection boasts a variety of designs, featuring Faye Valentine in different poses, her head portrait, and even the game device “Brain Dream.” Spike Spiegel holding a gun is another eye-catching design that fans are sure to appreciate. What sets this collection apart is the color scheme, which adds a visually unique touch to each character.

In terms of headwear, the collection offers baseball caps in black and brown/green variations, with the “Cowboy Bebop” name printed on the top. The overall design aims to capture the essence of the series and provide fans with a nostalgic yet refreshing experience.

The F-LAGSTUF-F “Cowboy Bebop” 25th Anniversary Collection is reasonably priced between 9,900 and 13,300 yen. Fans can purchase these limited-edition items at F-LAGSTUF-F and BEAMS T stores. Since the release of the collection, fans have been eagerly grabbing these exclusive pieces to commemorate their favorite anime.

“Cowboy Bebop” is a renowned anime series that first aired in 1998. It follows a group of bounty hunters, known as cowboys, in their adventures through space and showcases a fusion of different genres like science fiction and jazz. The show gained immense popularity due to its compelling characters, intriguing plotlines, and stunning animation.

As the nostalgic wave for “Cowboy Bebop” continues to sweep across the globe, F-LAGSTUF-F’s anniversary collection offers fans a chance to showcase their love for the series. Whether through the vibrant T-shirts or the stylish hats, fans can celebrate the timeless appeal of “Cowboy Bebop” in their own unique way.

Don’t miss your chance to grab these limited-edition items and pay homage to one of the most iconic anime series of all time.

