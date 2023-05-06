F1 arrives in Miami with extensive dominance of Red Bull

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Red Bull enters the first of three races in the United States undefeated, an unprecedented number. The team is already well on the way to winning the title.

Dutchman Max Verstappen and Mexican Sergio Perez have been so strong in the first four races that rival drivers have openly wondered if any other team could win a round this year.

Bored? That could be for some Americans the adjective that follows F1 ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, an event that had been expected a year ago, when it debuted, but that now would have a bit of a hangover.

With dates scheduled later in the year in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Red Bull’s dominance has created the perception that F1 will have a sleepy season that could dampen what had been growing American interest.

“What if you go to the cinema and after 15 minutes the movie looks crap, but the last hour and a half is wonderful?” asked Pierre Gasly, Alphine’s pilot. “I don’t think it’s fair to say that so early. I think we have to give the season more time”.

The complaints reached all corners of the paddock last Sunday, after an Azerbaijan Grand Prix where Red Bull got its third 1-2 of the season. Pérez and Verstappen escaped from the rest of the grid, which suffered hardships.

Charles Leclerc said Ferrari will do their best to put on a good show on Sunday.

“I will do my best so that it is not boring, but in the end it is a sport,” Leclerc said. “It’s like in any sport, sometimes one team is simply better than the others and at the moment that’s the case with Red Bull. We are working very hard like everyone else to try to recover the gap with the Red Bulls.

There was early hope on Friday, when George Russell and Lewis Hamilton set the pace for Mercedes in first practice, with two-time champion Verstappen fourth fastest and Perez 11th.

“For me it’s not boring, it challenges me every day trying to get back to the top,” said Hamilton, a seven-time F1 champion. “But as a racing fan, I can understand why there isn’t a lot of competition. Maybe they are used to the NFL and NBA. They have tried to bring the teams closer together but it never seems to work.”

Russell suggested that viewers simply focus their attention on the activity behind the Red Bulls.

