The First Lady of Argentina, Fabiola Yanezlate on Tuesday, April 11, honored Francisthe son she had with Alberto Fernández, who turned one year old Before, the President had written a sense message on the occasion of the celebration of the first birthday of his youngest son.

Fabiola Yáñez, partner of the President of the Nation, used her Instagram account to share some unpublished photos of his son in the Quinta de Olivos. In the images you can see the little one throughout this last year in family privacy.

“The happiest day of my life. Happy 1st year Francis,” the journalist managed to write on her Instagram account along with images of the child’s first days of life.

Francisco, the son of Alberto Fernández and Fabiola Yáñez, celebrates his first year: the tender photo in networks

On the other hand, the surprise came when Fabiola Yáñez shared a second compilation showing unpublished images of Francisco Fernández throughout this year at Quinta de Olivos, the current family residence. “Happy Birthday my life. I love you, “she decorated.

The truth is that Francisco Fernández’s birthday did not generate much media attention. The celebration of the first birthday of the president’s son was an important event for the presidential family and aroused great interest in Argentine society.

Alberto Fernández greeted his son Francisco

The President celebrated the first anniversary of his youngest son, Francisco, the result of his relationship with Fabiola Yáñez.

Alberto Fernández with Francisco in the framework of his first birthday. Source: Instagram

The President dedicated a tender post to the little one, who is already taking his first steps. “Today my dear Francisco celebrates his first year of life. He is already taking his first steps. I see him grow. Thank you for so much happiness”said Fernández, and uploaded a photo from behind and walking with her baby.

