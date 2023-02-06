Listen to the audio version of the article

If the entire fashion system closed 2022 with positive numbers, the supply chain upstream recorded a real boom: according to the preliminary estimates of Confindustria Moda, the sector’s turnover rose by 32.4% to around 8, 1 billion euro with the value of production at more than 6 billion euro (+29.5%). Both data exceed not only those of 2019 but also the values ​​of previous years: it is the best performance since 2016 included.

The estimates, elaborated on Istat data and internal surveys, were released yesterday on the occasion of the opening of the 36th edition of Milano Unica, a fair dedicated to fabrics and accessories scheduled until February 2 at Rho Fiera Milano, with 475 exhibitors including companies Italian and foreign. “We are experiencing a positive moment – explains Alessandro Barberis Canonico, president of Milano Unica – which should also involve the sector throughout 2023. The event, then, has returned to the vitality of past editions”.

The positive results of 2022 are driven yes by exports – which absorb more than half of the sector’s turnover and have risen by 31.9% to over 4.5 billion – but also by the domestic market, populated by companies operating in the highest segment of the market and who worked hard last year, mainly driven by foreign markets. The so-called “apparent consumption”, in fact, grew by 32.9 percent. The trade balance also increases, reaching just under 2.2 billion and therefore almost at pre-Covid levels.

Probing trade with foreign countries – and analyzing, in particular, the exchanges involving knitted fabrics and woven fabrics with a prevalence of natural fibers – in the first nine months of 2022, exports achieved a +36.2 % reaching 2.8 billion euros. The dynamics of imports was also positive, closing the nine months of last year with a +44.7% in value with China, Turkey and Pakistan on the supplier podium.

The first customers of Made in Italy textiles, on the other hand, are confirmed as France, Germany and China, with sustained growth of over 30%, followed by Romania, Tunisia and Spain. Tunisia (+75.5%) recorded the highest growth performance together with Turkey (+74.6%): in an attempt to bring production closer together, the two countries replaced Southeast Asian countries as suppliers. Then there are the United States (+40.6%), driven by favorable exchange rates. Among the sectors examined – which all record double-digit variations – woolen fabrics absorb the highest share of revenues (over 35%) followed by knitwear and cotton, both around 20%.