Faccio, here is the new book “Nero”: a mystery about the third adventure of the chronicler Abbà

A priest, a hospital head doctor, a star chef and a child molester are found murdered, all with a severed finger and an amputated body part. They have never seen each other, but they all hide a dark secret, which the serial killer knows well. The new book by Marco Faccio, “Black. Monsters aren’t always hidden in the dark.” once again sees the reporter as the protagonist Pietro Abba. There will be other characters who will return, such as his partner Bianca, the editor-in-chief Nicoletta Tempesta and many others.

The hidden black

«I tell the story of a serial killer who is not like all other murderers – explains Faccio -. He is obviously a negative figure, but he has a very strong belief and an important mission. He goes inside the deepest darkness of other people, who hide something very ugly. Some of these figures are actually totally out in the open: professionals or celebrities, who however have a hidden side.”

And the choice to have a reporter as protagonist comes from the author’s past: «First of all I made this decision because before being an advertiser I was a journalist – underlines the author – so there is something of me. Then I like to have a point of view that is not internal to the police force, since it would be more closed. Instead, the reporter must have the analytical ability to understand the motives of the murderer and not just the victims.”

The ideas for writing the third volume of Pietro Abbà’s saga do not come from a specific event, but from some podcasts: «One above all “Direful Tales” by Valentina Poddighe» as he tells us.

«Understanding the mechanisms behind the murder»

“Nero” is a novel that strongly aims to tell the minute details of the place in which it is set: «I like to explain the mechanisms behind the story – says Faccio – such as geography: I often describe the places in a fairly detailed way. I am necessarily analytical in my telling.”

But the objective is not only to reveal who the serial killer is: «In the story there are often many clues but I’m not very interested in whether the reader understands ahead of time who the murderer is – he concludes -. I like more to show the motivations of the serial killer and the mechanisms behind his actions.”

