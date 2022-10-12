“Field” often refers to physical space, but also refers to an abstract and indescribable atmosphere “field”.

When two people stand together in a space, their words, deeds and actions due to interaction and communication will change the entire space. And precisely because they are face to face, the changes in space, mutual emotions, and a clear sense of “connection” they feel together are the power of “field” that cannot be replaced.

The post-epidemic era has made many things difficult to change physically. People often need to understand fashion through the screen, and a lot of information has been compressed and simplified. This status quo further proves that fashion and culture are always about “presence”. Those ingenious designs that are active on the texture of the fabric, the ingenious silhouette cutting, and the upper body experience full of brand appeal all need to reach out and touch and feel – there are too many irreplaceable offline face-to-face experiences.

Under such circumstances, DIA Creative Communications (DIA for short), as the driving force behind China‘s pioneering independent designer brand, starts from “FACE TO FACE” and takes “meeting” as the starting point for all creativity in the spring and summer of 2023. At the same time, in the name of this, it has long issued co-creation invitations to talents in various fields: exploring all forms of co-creation that do not have any type of frame and no boundaries, and look for the extreme connection between consumers, retailers, independent designers, and artists. A vibrant bridge.

During this Shanghai Fashion Week, DIA once again restarted Talents Present Talents, a co-creation and expression project of cross-disciplinary energy, continuing the free and creative cooperation between designer brands and practitioners in the art industry, and expressing “FACE TO” in a more complete and mature way. FACE” flow energy.

At the same time, adhering to the purpose of continuously expanding and enhancing this energy, and strengthening the sense of presence and participation of “FACE TO FACE”, DIA has launched a series of invitations to the public, and specially launched a “嗲人 Cycling Map” to highlight the city of Shanghai. The most dynamic fashion districts and fashion and lifestyle stores with a pioneering attitude are the clues, and new and old friends and the wider public are invited to participate in the most daily way “FACE TO FACE”, and the face-to-face experience is full of “the sense of the moment” lifestyle and experience beautiful design.

In addition, DIA has jumped out of the traditional fashion release mode and put the fashion show on the street. It has teamed up with the cutting-edge designer brand office h. “Inspired fashion, take the lead in experiencing the cycling map, showing passers-by a real beauty without filters, presenting the temperature of fashion and the touch of life.

This season’s return to the offline order fair also adds a more meaningful connotation to the theme of DIA’s “FACE TO FACE” this time. After accumulating energy, DIA’s TUBE Showroom once again provided a professional ordering venue for brand designers, buyers, media and bloggers from all over the country in an offline form. As one of the irreplaceable links in the fashion industry, the energy and meaning of “FACE TO FACE” represented by offline ordering cannot be replaced by any other form. When we rely too much on the interpretation of the Internet to understand a brand, its series and products, and return to the offline, return to the real touch and communication, we can better appreciate the charm and emotional resonance of the details of the design.

Fashion and culture are always about being present. Stay creative, stay “present”.

01| Interdisciplinary Energy FACE TO FACE

DIA has always believed that the relationship between fashion, art and creativity is inseparable. DIA does not stick to the conventional perspective of the fashion industry, and is willing to build the endless fun of co-creation in the process of exploring the unknown, establishing connections, and verifying the possibility. This season, DIA once again launched a co-creation project, inviting a number of creators in the creative field to cooperate with Chinese independent designer brands to discuss how to better reach a more complete understanding with stores and consumers. In addition to continuing the display format of Talents Present Talents, this cooperation also enables Talents to co-create and develop a series of derivative products. The collision of cross-field ideological trends presents fresh two-way possibilities for fashion and art, and transmits the energy of “FACE TO FACE” in a flowing form.

【Electronic Screen】by N-APE Studio X DIA

The new media installation art group N-APE Studio collaborated with DIA to present an electronic screen installation at TUBE SHOWROOM.

N-APE Studio grabbed the theme of this “FACE TO FACE” and thought about how to express “meet”. The electronic screen made of 8 LED electronic screens can be folded arbitrarily, portable and mobile, and can be easily adapted to various fields. At the same time, these 8 electronic screens also function as “billboards” in SHOWROOM. The veneer of mirror glass fiber reinforced plastic makes it connect with the surrounding environment and change instantly. The “real-time barrage” program developed by the associated screen is convenient for brand partners, Trading partners, feel free to communicate openly and honestly here.

【客厅 The Living Room】by GINKO X office h

“Urban” is the starting point of a dialogue between illustrator/graphic designer Ginko and aesthetic studio office h. This time, they jointly launched products such as underwear and outdoor yoga mats with Ginko illustrations as the pattern; and exhibited art installations with surreal concepts such as “acrylic tree”, “printed tree” and “flying saucer balloon” at SHOWROOM, for everyone While providing an outdoor rest area, it expresses the life philosophy and attitude that originate from urban life and go beyond it.

[Animal Realm: Mermaid chimeras]by Song Kun X EMPTY BEHAVIOR

EMPTY BEHAVIOR invites contemporary artist Song Kun to participate in the “Romantic Chimera” series in the spring and summer of 2023, combining the creativity of both parties to give birth to the phantom realm: “Chimeras” installation. The “Chimera” biological installation combines elements of marine life and human skeletons to recreate a new “biological chimera” image. The core of the concept of “Romantic Chimera” series aims to lead the audience to connect the relationship between technology and art, emotion and rational order, flesh and bone, life and death. When the boundaries between man and animal, organism and machine, body and non-body are broken and reorganized, new sensory imaginations are brought about. As a continuation of this exhibition, the EMPTY BEHAVIOR X Song Kun capsule series will be derived from this art work and inspired by its core, opening up the boundary between art and daily life.

【Surveillance of the Graveyard cemetery work hours】by Fang Yang X STAFFONLY

New media artist Fang Yang cooperated with STAFFONLY to create a keyboard seat installation with interactive feeling, while playing Fang Yang’s video works to create an art viewing scene belonging to Home Office.

【The Sun Also Rises】by Li Kefei X GARÇON BY GARÇON

Indie musician Li Kefei collaborated with GARÇON BY GARÇON this time to present the interactive installation “The Sun Also Rises” at the Showroom, creating a radiant space. The sun is the most mentioned one in the list of human totem symbols. It is compared with the “self” of human beings. Although the “rising” and “setting” of the sun are only unilateral propositions of human beings, this kind of self-determination With blind obedience, it also created a neon-like scene of thousands of people and thousands of faces. GARÇON BY GARÇON’s image of the sun boy is also exploring the energy of self. The acrylic hemispheres that are lit up at the scene are the rising suns, and the self-refutation may begin here… The theme music created by Li Kefei for this cooperation was visualized on the scene through a hand-cranked paper tape music box, which people can shake freely. Listen. This is a space for people to watch, rest, and interact, and various components can also be flexibly combined in subsequent use. Li Kefei’s three theme songs will also be combined into an EP for online distribution.

02| FACE TO FACE

During the period from September 23rd to 29th, DIA will continue to launch the #嗲人cycling map# event, and send an invitation to “FACE to FACE” to people who love the real touch of life. Taking the most dynamic fashion district in Shanghai and the fashion and lifestyle shops with a pioneering attitude as clues, let DIA’s old and new friends and the wider public participate in the most daily way “FACE TO FACE” and experience face-to-face A lifestyle full of “present sense” and experience beautiful design.

The routes of “Airen Riding Map” are BAsdBAN on Yuyuan Road, in the park on Anfu Road, ctrlmaru on Wukang Road, LOOKNOW, 3ge3 Project on Urumqi Road, extra one on Wuyuan Road, and Sunset+a on Yanqing Road: b. The LMDS CAFE on Taojiang Road and the DOE in Xintiandi are the sites, which connect the daily gathering places of young people who love life and have attitudes, as well as the ongoing Pop-Up exhibition of Chinese independent designer brands. Partners participating in cycling can receive site-specific wristbands and cycling supply bags in the store, and have the opportunity to participate in the online lottery to get a spot in the Shanghai Fashion Week show, encouraging more people to experience Chinese independent design “FACE TO FACE” The design energy of the teacher brand.

03| Street Cycling Releases FACE TO FACE

Jumping out of the traditional fashion release mode, DIA joined hands with the new brand office h, which added the Urban section in this TUBE SHOWROOM, and took to the streets to hold an open, vivid and random street fashion release. The wind after the fall has reduced the sharpness of the high temperature, and the whole city has entered a more refreshing atmosphere. The fast-paced urban life requires some natural deep breathing, let’s go! See you on the street!

This time the story can be composed of thousands of “FACE TO FACE”, full of chance and surprises. To meet some new faces, to connect fashion and lifestyle, the models composed of amateur cycling groups dressed in the new season of office h’s fashion inspired by “urban cycling”, on the ordinary streets of Shanghai, to show passersby a kind of fashion. The real beauty without filters; at the same time, they also become a landscape of this city block, presenting the temperature of fashion and the touch of life. The power of “presence”, “present”, “openness” and “interaction” conveyed by the theme of “FACE TO FACE”, as well as the urgent desire to help consumers obtain first-hand fashion information, are all through This street fashion show unfolds.

04| Offline order meeting FACE TO FACE

After experiencing all kinds of irresistible regrets and misses, finally ushered in the first Shanghai Fashion Week this year. Like all fashion and art culture, we firmly believe in the energy of the offline order fair “FACE TO FACE”. TUBE SHOWROOM continues to uphold professional service and industry attitude, and provides a professional offline order space for “FACE TO FACE” for brand designers, buyers, media and bloggers from all over the country. At the same time, we will present the music, space design, display installations and other works jointly created by the artist and Chinese independent designer brands on the site of the online ordering fair, aiming to show the independent design more completely and vividly through the expression and blessing of these elements. The cultural charm of the teacher brand also allows consumers and audiences to see through their own eyes, listen to them with their own ears, and feel the energy of fashion first-hand about “being present”.

A total of 59 brands participated in the TUBE Showroom this season, including 38 ready-to-wear brands, 15 accessories brands and 6 lifestyle brands.

TUBE Showroom SS2023 Brands to be displayed (new brands marked with *):

ready-to-wear brand READY-TO-WEAR

3GE3 PROJECT｜ATTEMPT｜AUBRUINO｜AUTI SEMINARIO｜BAD BINCH TONGTONG｜C2H4｜CALVINLUO (M)｜DTW｜WRITER ｜FENGYI TAN｜GARÇON BY GARÇON｜HEURUEH｜JACQUES WEI｜

JENNYFAX｜LUCENCY｜LUMING ROOM｜MAISON SANS TITRE｜MARK GONG｜MARRKNULL｜MING MA｜MOTOGUO｜NOMANOMAN｜NUME｜OFFICE H｜PH5｜PILLINGS BY RYOTAMURAKAMI｜*RANDOMEVENT｜RE:BY MAISON SANS TITRE｜RE;CODE｜ROARINGWILD｜SHIE LYU｜SHUSHU/TONG｜

STAFFONLY｜STRUCTURE｜*VII VICTOR x WANG ｜WMWM｜XU ZHI｜ZHUU DA.

accessory brand ACCESSORIES

EMPTY BEHAVIOR｜EMPRESS47 ｜ENSAGE｜EXTRA ONE｜FOMULO｜GRAPE｜HANYING｜HERRNIE｜L’ELEMENTO｜MIDNIGHT OPERA HOUSE｜OF HUNGER(HUNGER STUDIO)｜TOGGLER｜

TRE YÒNG JEWELRY｜TYSGROCERY｜YVMIN

lifestyle LIFESTYLE GOODS

*A-LIST｜*LITTLE B｜*OHSCENT｜STUDIOSOSLOW｜SUOMU｜SUPER PLANTS

Partner

Talents with Talents：

N-APE Studiostubborn monkeyFounded in 2016, it is an art studio that uses new media materials to realize creative ideas. Involved in the design of installations, shows, concerts, exhibitions, CG production and other fields. At the same time, they own the cultural label of the same name and export art theater and club activities from time to time.

Contemporary artist Song KunGraduated from the Oil Painting Department of the Central Academy of Fine Arts with a master’s degree. Her works are mainly painting, but also combine music scene, Music Video, installation and so on. Song Kun experimentally integrates contemporary subculture and religious elements with his creative system, continues to explore the relationship between the human body, subconscious mind, imagination and survival experience, showing the individual’s magnificent and secret private world‘s unique influence on the changing China. Reflect and care.

Illustrator/Graphic Designer GinkoGood at digital illustration with clear lines and graphic qualities. After graduating from Central Saint Martins, he stayed in Shanghai for a long time. Interested in fictional and imaginary worlds, with some still acerbic and lovely (hopefully) perspectives.

Indie musician Li KefeiIn 2017, he began to officially release music works, and has released “Fortress of Non-Limpok”, “Fuzhou Building” and “purple boy”. Li Kefei regards himself as the object of observation and experiment, records and generates truthfully, without setting boundaries, and explores the limitations of the container of “flesh” and the wonders of the fermentation of the soul. This year, relying on the newly established Three equals Three studio, we will start exploring in product design, multiple visual expressions and sound design.

3DArtist and sculptor Fang YangBorn in Wuhan, Hubei in 1996, graduated from Shanghai Institute of Visual Arts in 2018, now lives and works in Shanghai. Fang Yang’s creations focus on the conspiracy of primitive myths and consumerist myths, especially the interpretation and iteration of masculinity. Through CG images, photography, installations, etc., the artist imitates the codes of masculinity in films, advertisements or games, and questions the legitimacy of these codes. resist. And this kind of resistance is not only a rejection of the current masculinity, but also the artist’s own interpretation and proliferation of masculinity.

Space Design: Sò Studio

Corresponding to the theme face to face of this issue, Sò Studio gives a state of space image – “live report”, with a small spiritual place such as a newsstand as the preface, the space background renders a strong black and white propaganda discourse, creating a A feeling of information explosion.

Graphic Design: Ginko

A rare reunion is expected to be open to any new ideas and changes of each other. This main visual design wants to convey an oncoming feeling.

Music Design: Li Kefei

This season’s SHOWROOM space music is designed by musician Li Kefei. Thousands of people and thousands of faces is the starting point of this space music design, covering all types of music styles, making music a polyhedron. Four chapters loop, 120 minutes, and face to face with different crowd scenes.

Space Fragrance: Wen Xian

After hugging-HUG

In 2021, Chinese young people deserve to have a more advanced fragrance that can represent Chinese aesthetics and philosophy, and thus Wenxian DOCUMENTS was born. Wenxian, with its original style “CHANKU”, presents a novel and unforgettable fragrance to visionaries who love history and culture and pursue innovation all over the world.

This SHOWROOM selected Wen Xian’s second season ‘HUG’ fragrance, the lingering white magnolia fragrance is like an oncoming warm embrace.

Coffee Break Supply: BAsdBAN

In this SHOWROOM, BAsdBAN provides guests with a wealth of store-specific baked snacks.

BAsdBAN comes from the Sichuan dialect pronunciation: Bashidban, used to describe the current state or thing is the most comfortable, happy, satisfied, etc. mood particle, and it is the highest form. BAsdBAN attempts to use coffee, bread and desserts as the background color. Through the deliberately casual visual language and the sincerity of fully customized furniture in addition to equipment, it dares to suggest that the neighbors live with slack brows.

Uniform design: office h

office h originated in San Francisco and took root in Suzhou. Compared with the fashion sense coming from New York and Shanghai, the brand is more suitable for the edge atmosphere of San Francisco and Suzhou, giving people a free space to breathe and think.

There are thousands of worlds, each with its own beauty. This world needs more eyes that are good at discovering beauty and a body that knows how to express beauty. Office h is here for this.

Copywriter: MUYUAN & DIA PR TEAM