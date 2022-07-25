Facebook’s parent company was sued for $142 million in damages, YG Entertainment renews copyright cooperation with TME and NetEase Cloud

Organizer | Li Ying Editor | Fan Zhihui

07.18-07.24

big company

>> Sony Music Middle East and Craft Media reach exclusive partnership

On July 18th, Sony Music Entertainment Middle East has reached an exclusive partnership with Craft Media, an emerging music production and artist agency company in Egypt, dedicated to discovering, producing and promoting more Arabic artists and music.

Craft Media was founded by Arab producer Hamdy Badr, manager of Egyptian superstar Hamaki. According to reports, the two parties will aim to “sign Arab superstars” through this partnership.

Badr and Craft Media first partnered with Sony Music Middle East in March 2021. Sony Music Middle East also signed an exclusive recording, licensing and distribution deal with Hamaki last year, marking his first signing with an international giant.

>> Shopify announces partnership with YouTube

On July 19, Canadian e-commerce giant Shopify announced a partnership with YouTube.

Eligible creators can now link their Shopify store to their YouTube channel and have their inventory synced in real time. In the US, creators can also enable “direct purchase”, which means viewers/consumers can complete a purchase without leaving the YouTube platform.

YouTube said it will continue to expand its shopping capabilities across its long-form video, Live feature and TikTok competitor Shorts. It is reported that YouTube’s latest e-commerce feature update comes after TikTok launches its own shopping tool in the UK in December 2021 in the form of “TikTok Shop”, which allows creators to sell directly on TikTok through video and live broadcasts product.

Shopify’s partnership with YouTube follows last year’s partnership with Spotify on a new integration that will allow artists to sell items from their profiles.

>> Copyright management platform AMRA expands to Canada

· On July 20, AMRA, a copyright management platform owned by Kobal Music Group, expanded its business to Canada. The platform will act as an agent for the licensing of songwriters and songwriters in Canada.

AMRA said it is working closely with all digital streaming providers (DSPs) to obtain a mechanical rights license in Canada and to begin collecting royalties on April 1, 2022.

Since 2015, AMRA has entered into global licensing agreements with more than 29 DSPs operating multi-regional services in 212 regions including Asia Pacific, Australia/New Zealand, Europe, Middle East, North Africa, Russia, Brazil and Canada.

>> Facebook parent company META was sued for $142 million in damages

On July 20, Swedish music production company Epidemic Sound filed a lawsuit over Facebook parent Meta’s alleged “theft” of “thousands” of its works.

In the lawsuit filed in California, Epidemic Sound alleges that its legal action is aimed at “stopping the theft of music composed by hundreds of musicians, songwriters, producers and singers, as well as the theft of Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram social media. The platform happens cheekily every day”.

According to Epidemic, Meta’s so-called “illegal conduct” has resulted in “more than 80,000 new Epidemic compositions being stolen every day”; Meta is making its compositions available through its own music library “for use by any of its users, including free downloads, Stream or incorporate into video content without permission or other authorization.”

Epidemic says its music “is available in millions of videos and has been viewed billions of times” and that it believes that “approximately 94% of the use of Epidemic’s music on the Meta platform is unlicensed, so is infringing.”

The music company is seeking a maximum statutory damages of $150,000 for each work it believes has been infringed, with a total sought of “no less than” $142 million.

>> TME and YG Entertainment renewed the copyright licensing strategic cooperation agreement for several years

· On July 20, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment Inc jointly announced the renewal of a multi-year copyright licensing strategic cooperation agreement.

According to the agreement, TME and YG will continue to release the world‘s most popular top musicians including BIGBANG, BLACKPINK, etc. and their music works on TME’s music platforms such as QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and National K Song.

At the same time, based on the close partnership between the two parties that has been deepening since 2014, TME will be the only music platform in China where new songs will be released for 30 days, and YG Entertainment‘s new songs will be launched simultaneously with the global zero-time difference.

This time, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and YG Entertainment renewed their strategic cooperation, and will continue to explore areas such as innovative publicity, work promotion, and content co-creation in the future.

>> Tencent plans to shut down the digital collection business “phantom core”

· On July 20th, according to Tencent insiders, Tencent is planning to abolish the “Magic Core” business this week.

Magic Core is a digital collection platform under Tencent. It was launched in August 2021, and it has been less than a year. On July 2, Tencent News App also suspended the sales service of digital collections. Less than a month later, the Phantom Core also faced the same fate.

>> NetEase Cloud Music and YG Entertainment reached a strategic cooperation

On July 21, NetEase Cloud Music announced that it has officially reached a strategic cooperation with South Korean YG Entertainment. The two parties will carry out in-depth cooperation in the fields of music copyright and artist promotion.

At present, NetEase Cloud Music has obtained a full amount of music copyright authorization from YG Entertainment, including music works by popular Korean groups such as BIGBANG and BLACKPINK. In the future, both parties will give full play to their respective advantages and provide more high-quality music content for Chinese music lovers.

>>Metaverse company XONE joins Abbey Road music technology incubator

On July 21, metaverse company XONE announced that it had joined Abbey Road Red, a music technology incubator at Abbey Road Studios in London.

Previously, Abbey Road Red has incubated 16 startups, helping these companies raise more than $70 million in funding, with a post-investment valuation of over $330 million.

It is understood that XONE is a technology start-up operating between music and Web3, integrating social functions, mobile-first AR technology and blockchain mechanisms, allowing iOS and Android users to design and build 3D 3D objects called “XONEs” Virtual space.

XONE said its goal is to “bring the next generation of creators, fans and artists into the virtual world by creating a familiar and accessible social media interface to showcase and share digital identities”. Currently, the company is integrating its technology into AR glasses maker Nreal’s line of consumer-grade AR glasses.

It is reported that Nreal recently raised $60 million in funding from Alibaba. Abbey Road Red said Nreal will roll out XONE and its featured app to its brick-and-mortar stores in the UK and beyond later this year.

data control

>> MDUNDO’s monthly active users reached 20.3 million, a year-on-year increase of 74%

On July 18, African music service provider Mdundo announced the latest MAU data. The service has 20.3 million monthly active users in June 2022, an increase of 74% compared to June 2021.

Two weeks ago, Mdundo announced a new licensing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG). At the time, Mdundo said it had 17 million monthly active users in Africa, an increase of 10 million since February 2021.

Mdundo said it aims to reach 50 million monthly active users and positive EBITDA by June 2025; in fiscal 2022-2023, it expects to reach 25 million monthly active users.

The data shows that the country with the most monthly active users of Mdundo in June was Nigeria with a total of 4.9 million, followed by South Africa with 3.7 million, Kenya with 2.8 million and Tanzania with 2.4 million.

>> 2021 Amuse annual revenue growth of 61.5%

On July 19, Swedish independent music publisher and artist service company Amuse announced its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2021.

According to the annual report, the company’s net income in 2021 will be SEK 261.6 million (approximately US$ 25.6 million), an increase of 61.5% from SEK 161.9 million last year.

In addition to revenue growth, the company also managed to reduce its operating loss by about 33%, narrowing to SEK 48.4 million (~$4.7 million) in 2021, down from SEK 72.7 million (~$7.1 million) in 2020 ).

In 2021, the company’s operating expenses rose to SEK 314.9 million (about $30.7 million), a significant increase from the previous year, and annual operating expenses in 2020 were SEK 236 million (about $23 million). Of those operating expenses, its “direct operating costs” soared to SEK 235.5 million (about $23 million) in 2021.

Roshi Motman, Amuse’s chief executive, said the rise in “direct operating costs” was “directly related to the royalties we process,” adding that “in other words, this growth is related to the expansion of our service and user base. “.

capital market

>> Private equity giant EQT buys stake in entertainment brokerage UTA

· On July 19, private equity giant EQT (EQT) acquired a stake in Hollywood entertainment agency United Talent Agency (UTA).

The exact financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but according to a joint media statement released on July 18, EQT will become UTA’s largest outside shareholder. Its equity deal with EQT is expected to close in late July, according to press materials.

EQT, which acquired a minority stake in UTA from alternative investment firm Investcorp, which acquired its stake in UTA in 2018, is also acquiring a partial stake in UTA from investors including PSP Investments. After the transaction closes, non-EQT shareholders, including UTA’s own leadership, will continue to hold a controlling interest in UTA.

This isn’t the first time EQT has invested in the music industry. In 2017, the company bought a 40% stake in Swedish royalty-free soundtrack provider Epidemic Sound, and participated in the company’s $450 million financing in 2021, giving Epidemic a $1.4 billion “unicorn+” valuation. value.

>> MELON completes $5 million seed round

· On the 7th and 22nd, the metaverse development studio MELON recently announced that it has completed a $5 million seed round. Investors in this round of financing include Crush Music’s investment arm Crush Ventures, Gainels, Comcast Spectacor, and Matt Finick-led SPV. Finick was CFO of Roblox and Marvel Entertainment and now joins MELON’s board of directors.

MELON’s team has attracted talent from major game studios (EA, Niantic) and lifestyle brands (Urban Outfitters, Marketing Arm, ex-Honda Records).

In addition, MELON has extensive experience in hosting virtual music events, partnering with major labels and attracting millions of users to events such as Tai Verdes, Ava Max, KSI and Zara Larsson.

>> Kobalt Music Publishing removes its entire library from Facebook and Instagram

On July 24, Kobalt Music Publishing, which has 700,000 songs, is removing its entire library from Facebook and Instagram in the US. The reason for this is that the existing US license agreement has expired, but the two sides have failed to reach a new agreement.

Kobalt estimates that it is the copyright agent for more than 40% of the songwriters behind the top 100 songs and albums in the UK and US in any given week. Therefore, the removal of the Kobalt library will inevitably affect the wide range of hits distributed/signed to the big three labels, not to mention the various independent distributors/labels around the world.

Artist dynamics

>> BMG acquires core rights to Scottish rock band Simple Minds

· On July 19, BMG acquired part of the rights to Scottish rock band Simple Minds in an agreement that included the lyrics and music rights to more than 240 songs on five UK chart-topping albums, the band’s adjacent rights and royalties on the entire recording rights.

BMG said the acquisition of Simple Minds’ music library was its eighth acquisition in the UK this year.

Formed by frontman Jim Kerr and guitarist and keyboardist Charlie Burchill, Simple Minds has sold over 60 million albums. Their five Official UK Albums Chart No. 1 albums include Sparkle in the Rain (1984), Once Upon a Time (1985), Live in the City of Light (1987), Street Fighting Years (1989) )” and “Glittering Prize 81/92 (1992)”.

>> BMG acquires the copyright of French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre

· On July 21, BMG has acquired the copyright of all the lyrics and music of French electronic musician Jean-Michel Jarre (Gong Li’s husband).

The company said the acquisition was its largest single deal ever in France. Sylvain Gazaignes, managing director of BMG France, said Jarre was “one of the most influential French musicians in the history of music”.

According to BMG, the deal with Jarre includes the songwriting rights to albums such as “Oxygene” and “Equinoxe” and the rights to Jarre as a songwriter.

During his career, Jean-Michel Jarre sold 85 million albums, and he held several world records for concert attendance, including the Bastille Day Concert in Paris in 1979 (1 million Houston (1.3 million), Paris-La Defense in 1990 (2.5 million) and Moscow in 1997 (3.5 million).

live entertainment

· On July 18, Jay Chou started an exclusive live broadcast on Kuaishou, and the official announcement will be held in Kuaishou’s exclusive “brother” friend meeting. As the first single-person live broadcast in the history of Kuaishou platform to exceed 10 million reservations, the live broadcast ended up with a total of 110 million viewers, the highest real-time online viewers exceeded 6.54 million, and the total number of interactions in the live broadcast room was as high as 450 million.

At present, the reservation channel for Jay Chou’s online “Brother” Friendship Club has been opened in Kuaishou Station. In less than 2 hours, the number of reservations has exceeded 1 million. The reservation interface has opened three tickets, such as the Collector’s Edition ticket, the chance to connect with McGellen, and the fan medal. Exclusive benefits, in which each user can obtain an electronic ticket for a normal edition ticket or a collector’s edition ticket by completing the appointment task or invite a friend task, and get a randomly generated unique numbered seat. Blue and white porcelain area, blue storm area, Big Ben area…accurate to the seat number of each row and each seat.

in addition ， This time, netizens and fans of the “Brother” Friendship Club can vote online to select songs, and they can cast one vote every day. The platform will select a certain number of high-voted songs from the results of the user’s song selection as the online “Brother” Friendship Club. Part of the repertoire is sung by Jay Chou himself, and the final repertoire is subject to the live broadcast room.

· On July 20, Chen Liguan announced the “Long Holiday” tour concert. The first stop of the performance was Shenyang Station on August 3, and other shows included Xiamen, Hangzhou, Tianjin, Harbin, etc.

· At 8 pm on July 23, on the occasion of the 3rd anniversary of the “Great Voyage” world tour concert, Zhang Yixing announced the opening of the “Great Voyage Second Tour Concert”, and the first performance was chosen to be held at TME live.

In this TME live “Zhang Yixing’s Great Voyage · Sailing FIREWORK Online Concert”, in order to give fans a different look and feel experience, in addition to the free version of “1080P viewing rights for the host of the concert”, a special “FIREWORK special” is also launched. Cabin package rights” means that before the concert starts, fans only need to pay 38 yuan to see the “exclusive direct shooting camera for the concert” and can also enjoy the “exclusive direct shooting camera 30-day review privilege”.

variety show

On July 24th, iQIYI’s “China Rap Showdown” peak four major leagues were born, namely “Champion Forever” composed of GAI Zhou Yan, Kung Fu Fat KUNGFU-PEN, and Bridge Bridge; Yang and Su KeyNG , Good Morning, Wang Taiyi, Huang Xu, Ai Re AIR “One Place”; “Baby Big League” composed of MC HOTDOG Hot Dog, Capper, GALI, Tizzy T; KEY.L Liu Cong, Sheng Yu, VaVa Mao Yan 7. “Father of Success” composed of Vinida Wanida.

Recommended this week

· On July 20, Xu Liang released a new single “Twisting Autumn Flowers”. The single was written and composed by Xu Liang and released by Xuntong Yihe.

· On July 21, Zhu Xingdong released a new album “I’ll Smile Again” with a total of 19 songs, released by Beijing Simple Happy Culture.

· On July 21, Zhou Shen released the theme song “Your Appearance” from the movie “We Look Like Love”. The single was written by Liu Tong and composed by Yang Jionghan, and released by Tianjin Guanghe Century Culture.

· On July 21st, Billie Eilish released a new EP “Guitar Songs”, the EP has a total of 2 songs, released by Darkroom and Interscope Records.

· On July 22, VaVa Mao Yanqi, Ai Re AIR, and Wannida Vinida jointly released a new single “Man in the Mirror”. Dream Music Release.

On July 22, Cai Xukun released a new single “Hug me”, which was written and composed by Cai Xukun and released by Shanghai Shengzhen.

· On July 22, Yu Gengyin released a new single “Ordinary Plop”. The single was written and composed by Su Ke and released by Doxing Music Studio.

· On July 22, Gan Wangxing released a new single “Pocket”. The single was composed by Zhou Ren and Wang Ruiqi, and composed by Pan Cheng, and released by Super Brain.

· On July 22, Li Wenhan released a new single “Not as good as the moonlight”. The single was written by Eleven Zhan, composed by Oiaisle, An SookHee, Kim JinYoung, Byun JangHo, and released by Yuehua Entertainment.

· On July 22, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and iann dior released a new single “Valley of Lies”, which was written and composed by Andrew Luce, Michael Olmo, YEONJUN, Ryan Cantu, Slow Rabbit, and released by BIGHIT MUSIC.

· On July 22, Zeng Yike released the self-selected cover album “2022” of his previous works, with a total of 15 songs, which was released by Beijing Zuole Culture.

· On July 22, Billkin released a new single “Like Myself When I’m with You”, which was written and composed by Achariya Dulyapaiboon and released by Billkin Entertainment.

· On July 22, CJ Zhou Mi released a new single “Zhou Zhou”. The single was written and composed by CJ Zhou Mi and released on NetEase Cloud.

· On July 22, Beyoncé released a new single “BREAK MY SOUL” with lyrics and music by Beyoncé, Terius Nash, Christopher A. Stewart, S. Carter, Allen George, Fred McFarlane, Adam Pigott, Freddie Ross, Sony Music release.

· On July 23, Zhai Xiaowen released a new single “Relieving the Heat”. The single was written by Cui Shixuan and composed by Huang Chengcheng, and was distributed online by China Youth Daily and Zhongqing.

· On July 24, Coco Li released the theme song “The Love You Left Behind” from the movie “Walking to the Moon”. The single was composed by Li Cong and composed by Peng Fei and released by Warner Music.

Special statement: This article is reprinted by the DoNews column authorized by the cooperative media, and the copyright of the article belongs to the original author and the original source. The article is the author’s personal opinion and does not represent the position of the DoNews column. For reprinting, please contact the original author and the original source for authorization. (Any questions please contact [email protected])