Factories protagonists: this is how the maisons communicate (also) with the establishments

Listen to the audio version of the article

It is no coincidence that Andy Warhol called his New York studio “Factory”: the “factory” was in fact the place where his famous serigraphs were assembled, and at the same time a center of research and creativity, independent yet closely connected to the logic of production (and reproducibility). The “factory” can in itself be an effective means of communication: between the 19th and 20th centuries, textile industrialists such as Alessandro Rossi and Gaetano Marzotto, creators of the two “company towns” next to their woolen mills in the Veneto, understood this well Cristoforo Benigno Crespi, who built Crespi d’Adda for the workers of his cotton mill, a village with a Moorish atmosphere and since 1995 a UNESCO heritage site.

The cotton mill and the workers’ village of Crespi d’Adda

It is in this wake that Fendi, last June, organized the men’s collection show for spring-summer 2024 in its Capannuccia leather goods factory, inaugurated in November a year ago not far from Florence. The models passed between the work tables, themselves wearing the pret-à-porter version of work aprons and with slender meters-scarves around their necks. There are other cases, for example that of Ermenegildo Zegna who in 2020, on the occasion of the company’s 110th anniversary, had organized the SS 2021 fashion show (streamed in streaming due to the pandemic) in the historic headquarters of the Trivero wool mill, in the Biella area , while in June 2022 it chose the roofs of the woolen mill in Oasi Zegna, a nature reserve of over 100 square kilometers between Trivero and the Biellese Alps, as a walkway. Ferrari also presented the first FW 21 clothing collection on the V12 assembly line in Maranello.

Returning to Fendi, with a play on words that of Capannuccia could therefore be defined as a “establishment-statement”, therefore a place that becomes a message. Actually, more than one, if you look closely. At the end of the fashion show, the creative director Silvia Venturini Fendi came out to greet the guests surrounded by the factory workers. A choral scene that echoes the outings of Pierpaolo Piccioli, creative director of Valentino, among the seamstresses of his atelier at the end of each fashion show of the haute couture collection. An effective way to bring faces and hands that are normally confined to the backstage to the forefront, and a clever means of attracting young resources and talents to these professions, precisely those that continue to be lacking and above all in production roles.

The Gucci Hub opened in 2016 in Milan

However, another message also passes through these event-factories: the one that communicates the brands’ commitment to sustainability. The Fendi factory was designed by Piuarch on the decaying site of an old brick kiln, as an element that could also blend chromatically into the landscape. Gucci made a similar choice when in 2016 it inaugurated its Milan office, Gucci Hub, in the former Caproni factory and aeronautical hangar built in 1915 and abandoned in the 1950s (the project was also by Piuarch).

Beyond the broader objectives, the enhancement of the factories also passes through the rediscovery of their being places of contact with customers, a contemporary version of the shop-workshop which was the place of sale and production of the craftsman. Finding out how and where a dress or bag is born is an increasingly sought-after experience, as demonstrated by the success of Lvmh’s Journées Particulières: inaugurated in 2011, and organized every two years, with a program spread over three days, the largest group of luxury in the world opens the doors of boutiques, ateliers and factories (sometimes bringing the craftsmen back to the shop) of its brands. The last edition, in 2022, had 200 thousand accesses, for 93 open places; the previous one 180 thousand in 77 locations, the one before that 145 thousand with 53 addresses. In 2017 the philosophy of open doors was also taken up by the Italian project ApritiModa, which this year will return on 21 and 22 October: initially limited to the ateliers and factories in Milan, it was then extended to all of Italy.