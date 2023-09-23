Factory fire in Taiwan leaves 5 dead and more than 100 injured

BEIJING (AP) — At least five people are dead, 100 more injured and five are missing after a fire, and subsequent explosions, at a golf ball factory in southern Taiwan.

The fire started Friday night at the plant in Pingtung County and raged throughout the night. Among the dead were three firefighters, authorities said.

The rescuers were looking for four factory employees and a firefighter whose whereabouts were still unknown, they added.

More than 100 people were taken to hospitals with injuries.

In a speech in Taipei on Saturday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen sent her condolences to the families of the victims and said she would travel to Pingtung to visit those affected by the tragedy, according to Taiwanese media Focus Taiwan.

According to Tsai, the Pingtung local government set up an emergency operations center to help those affected by the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, county magistrate Chou Chun-mi said in a Facebook post.

“Given the pain of the family members, I can only bow deeply, apologize and express my deepest condolences,” the judge wrote after visiting the funeral home and meeting with the victims’ relatives.

Authorities indicated that natural gas may have contributed to the explosions that occurred as firefighters tried to put out the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

