Failed launch of a North Korean satellite causes fear in South Korea and Japan

SEOUL (AP) — North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite ended in an embarrassing failure for the regime, but sparked bewilderment and fear in neighboring South Korea and Japan, wary of North Korea’s growing weaponry.

About 14 minutes after takeoff at 6:27 a.m., authorities in the South Korean capital Seoul issued text messages to all cellphones urging people to take refuge in a safe place, without giving any explanation. In some neighborhoods the alert was broadcast over loudspeakers.

Some 22 minutes later, the Ministry of the Interior and Security sent a second message to say that it had sent the first by mistake. Ministry officials said the intention had been to alert residents of an island off the west coast close to the rocket’s trajectory and the message had been sent to them at 6:29 a.m.

Seoul, with a population of 10 million, is just an hour’s drive from the border with North Korea. A missile launched from North Korea would take just minutes to arrive.

But it is highly unusual for South Korea to issue such alerts, even though North Korea has conducted over a hundred missile tests in the past 17 months. Wednesday’s text was just the third since 2016.

The South Korean military command said it has asked the security ministry to send out such alerts only when North Korean rockets are flying toward South Korea or debris is expected to fall. In most cases, the missiles fall into the ocean, although in some cases they have flown over Japan.

In Japan, authorities activated a missile warning system at 6:30 a.m. for the southwestern Okinawa prefecture, believing it was in the path of the missile. The notice was withdrawn 30 minutes later, when the government determined the rocket was not headed for Japan.