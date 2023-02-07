Listen to the audio version of the article

Milano Unica and Mido confirm the recovery of fairs in the textile-fashion-accessories sector, driven by international attendance: the two events, dedicated respectively to fabrics and eyewear, kicked off the 2023 season. And recorded increased attendances compared to 2022 .

For Mido 15,000 physical visitors and 30,000 online

The 51st edition of Mido, held from 4 to 6 February, was visited by 35,000 operators, +60% on the previous edition. Most of the visitors came from Europe (80%): «We have the responsibility of being among the most international events in Italy and, without a doubt, the leader in the sector worldwide. This means organizing an event that responds to the needs of the professionals who come to Mido every year from all over the world to do business», commented the chairman Giovanni Vitaloni in making an appointment for the next edition, from Saturday 3 to Monday 5 February 2024, again at Milan Rho Fair.

The eyewear fair also recorded positive performances in the virtual dimension: the mido.com site was visited by over 30,000 people (+50% compared to 2022) while the digital platform has around 12,000 subscribers, 650 showcase pages and over 40 events which will remain available until December 2023.

Milano Unica, transversal growth but it’s booming from Japan

Positive numbers also those recorded by Milano Unica, the fair dedicated to fabrics and accessories (such as buttons and zips) which was also held at Rho Fiera Milano from 31 January to 2 February: the 36th edition recorded 5,304 visitors, +47.5 % compared to the February 2022 edition. Most (3,804) are Italian, up 33% on last year, but it is the share of foreigners (1,500) that has recorded the most significant increase: +105% on 2022 “All the most important countries, towards which our export of fabrics is directed, register significant presences in terms of absolute values ​​and double or even triple-digit percentage increases – commented Alessandro Barberis Canonico, textile entrepreneur and president of Milano Unica – The official data confirm the recovery of some important countries with a very strong increase in attendance from Korea, in addition to the striking data of Japan at +423%, USA +143%, Great Britain +77%, Germany +67%, and France +32 %”.

«Milan Unica is certainly a positive edition, given the turnout and the significant presence of buyers and industry professionals with a significant share from abroad. But it is above all on the product front, qualitatively in step with the sustainable challenges of the sector, that we photograph the major innovations – said Sergio Tamborini, president of Smi -. The traceability of processes, increasingly important in the story of the textile industry, is in fact capable of giving a face to the virtuous actors of manufacturing and to decree even more their centrality in the entire fashion system».