48,276 professional visitors visited Homi Fashion&Jewels, Micam, Mipel and TheOneMilano between 17 and 22 February at Rho Fieramilanocity. The number confirms the recovery already witnessed by exhibitors at current events: visitors to trade fairs, in fact, increased by 25% compared to the previous edition.

The double-digit increase is also due to foreign visitors, with many arrivals from European countries such as Germany, France, Greece, Spain and the United Kingdom (which, although outside the European Union, remains geographically close) and positive results recorded from more distant countries such as South Korea, Japan and Kazakhstan. Building on this success, the events will return in September with the same “combined” formula: Homi Fashion&Jewels is scheduled from 15 to 18 September, while Micam, Mipel and TheOne Milano will be held from 17 to 20 September.

22,000 visitors to Lineapelle, 41% foreign

Record numbers also for the 101 edition of Lineapelle which recorded the entry of 22 thousand visitors, 42% more than the previous edition dedicated to summer collections (February 2022), 6% more than the winter one (September 2022). 41% of the visitors came from overseas with particular brilliance from visitors from Germany, Spain, France, Portugal, the UK and the Netherlands as far as Europe is concerned. Lineapelle recorded a solid presence of Turkish operators, and interest from Korean and Japanese buyers as well as an initial return from the Chinese.

White Sign of the Times apre con 300 brand

Now the eyes are focused on the new edition of White Sign of the Times, in the Tortona Fashion District with 300 brands. The event, founded by Massimiliano Bizzi in the early 2000s, confirms itself as a point of reference for the less listened to voices of the fashion system: small brands, emerging designers, sustainable brands.

Among the appointments of these days there is also The Indigenous Way project which showcases the fashion of the Native populations of the Canadian territories in a dedicated area of ​​the Superstudio in via Tortona 27, with the support of the Canadian Embassy in Italy, from the Canada Council of the Arts, Canadian Heritage and the IFA – Indigenous Fashion Arts programme. The works of the six selected designers will also be presented with a panel event scheduled for 24 February at 3 pm at the Mudec Auditorium. “This is a unique opportunity to celebrate and honor the voices, stories and talent of First Nations, Inuit and Métis. Clothing is not just something to wear, but a means to tell a story, and this story is about diversity and respect for people, the planet and its resources – said Elissa Golberg, Canadian ambassador to Italy -. Canada is strongly committed to reconciliation and to working closely with indigenous peoples to build a renewed relationship based on mutual respect, participation and recognition of rights. Reconciliation is an ongoing process through which Indigenous peoples and the Government of Canada work together to support and promote strong, healthy and sustainable Indigenous communities in Canada.”