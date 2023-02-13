China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On February 13, according to Korean media reports, girl group aespa member WINTER will participate in the title track of Yesung’s new album, Featured, and the cooperation between the two also surprised netizens.

According to an exclusive Korean media report on the 13th, the girl group aespa member WINTER will participate in the featuring of the title track of Yesung’s regular 1st special edition album “Floral Sense” released on the 27th.

According to the news, Yesung’s new album will show a different music style from the previous full version. The special edition album includes high-end songs that show Yesung’s unique sensibility and musicality, and the first collaboration with WINTER is also a focus. one.

It is reported that Yesung and WINTER are the lead singers of Super Junior and aespa respectively. Attention is drawn to what kind of chemical reaction the two, who have already been recognized for their solid singing skills, will show in this new song.