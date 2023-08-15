Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival Delights Fans with Star-Studded Lineup and Magical Atmosphere

Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival Creates Magical Night Under the Starry Sky

On August 12, the highly-anticipated 2023 Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival kicked off at the Outdoor Sports Center. The night sky was adorned with stars as fans gathered for a memorable event filled with music, camping, and the beauty of nature.

The festival featured an impressive lineup of renowned artists, including Lin Youjia, Chen Qizhen, Zhan Wenting (Faye Fei), Gunsham, Forgotten Club, Hertz Band, Summer Sunshine, and Mr. Miss. These talented musicians took to the stage and performed for an exhilarating nine hours, providing fans with an unforgettable prairie camping music experience.

Fairy Mountain, known for its enchanting landscapes, opened the “natural air-conditioning” mode for the event, offering a comfortable average temperature of 21°C at an elevation of 1,900 meters. Fans were able to enjoy the refreshing cool breeze and escape from the scorching heat of the main city. As they eagerly waited for the performances to begin, attendees socialized with friends and family, explored the special market for shopping and dining opportunities, and indulged in the lively atmosphere.

The festival officially commenced at 1:00 p.m. with the first band, Hertz, taking the stage. The crowd’s excitement steadily grew as the lead singer engaged with the audience, igniting their passion for the event. The subsequent performances from Summer Sunshine, Gunsham, Forgotten Club, and Sound Fragments continued to captivate the attendees, filling the grassland with electrifying music and evoking a sense of joy and freedom.

One of the standout moments of the night came when Zhan Wenting, the lead singer of Feier Band (FIR), showcased her incredible vocal range and brought back nostalgic memories with beloved songs like “Lydia”, “Our Love”, and “Millennium Love”. Zhan Wenting’s ethereal and explosive voice delivered an ultimate audio-visual experience, captivating the audience and leaving them in awe.

Cheer Chen took the stage at 8:30 p.m., captivating the audience with her soulful and poetic songs such as “Peter Pan”, “Too Smart”, and “Let Me Think About It”. Her performance struck a chord with fans, particularly when she sang “The Meaning of Travel”, prompting a collective chorus amongst the crowd.

Yoga Lin, the grand finale performer, caused a frenzy as fans eagerly awaited his arrival. His heartfelt rendition of “Fulfillment” deeply touched the audience, who couldn’t resist singing along and waving their light sticks in sync. Throughout the night, Lin delivered over 10 classic songs, including “Heaven will dawn”, “Wake up naturally”, and “Where are the girls”. The emotional and captivating performance brought the music festival to its climax.

The passion of the previous night still lingers, and the carnival continues tonight, August 13th. Singers such as GAI Zhou Yan, TizzyT, ICE (Yang Changqing), Wang Yitai, KNOWKNOW, Wudu L4WUDU, Tian Mi Zetah, and Haohao HOHO will take the stage, promising to ignite a new level of excitement and passion at the Fairy Mountain Music Festival.

The Fairy Mountain Camping Music Festival has truly enchanted fans with its magical setting, talented lineup, and captivating performances. It is undoubtedly a summer event that will be remembered for years to come.

