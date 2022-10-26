Fairy Zixia is too classic!Goddess Zhu Yin, 51 years old

October 25th is Zhu Yin’s 51st birthday. Although I didn’t show up to post, my good sister Chen Farong kindly posted on the morning of the 25th.

Chen Farong dressed in a neutral dress and laughed with her arms around Zhu Yin. Zhu Yin, who put on short jeans, showed off her beautiful legs in front of the camera. The two walked hand in hand on the street together.

Time has passed, and the years are undefeated beauty. Even if she is over half a hundred years old, Zhu Yin’s temperament is still very elegant and charming.

In fact, every birthday, Athena Chu and her sisters will gather in private and celebrate.

Zhu Yin, Chen Farong, Hong Xin, and Cai Shaofen are known as the “Hong Kong Pu F4” sister group, and the relationship between the four is getting better year by year.