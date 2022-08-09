Listen to the audio version of the article

It was the most anticipated film of the Locarno Film Festival and soon became one of the most discussed, talked about and interpreted at the end of the first screenings: Aleksandr Sokurov’s “Fairytale” arrived like a UFO within the Swiss billboard, creating extensive debates and reflections. It could only be otherwise in the face of the new work of one of the most significant authors of recent decades, director of masterpieces such as “Mother and Son” of 1997 or “Russian Ark” of 2002, as well as the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival in 2011 for another wonderful film like “Faust”.

The Divine Comedy and the illustrations by Gustave Doré

This feature film opens with sublime and at the same time disturbing images in which the author brings to life characters of the twentieth century such as Winston Churchill, Adolf Hitler, Iosif Stalin and Benito Mussolini. These main figures of the narrative are found within a sort of monochromatic hell, with references to the Divine Comedy and related illustrations by Gustave Doré.There are also appearances of other characters such as Napoleon and Jesus in this deeply political work, which uses the past to talk about the present, in which Sokurov returns to dealing with the theme of power and dictatorships after having already dedicated several feature films to these topics (including “Moloch”, a chilling and powerful portrait, again on Hitler, dated 1999).

A wonderful aesthetic

If the narration is undoubtedly difficult and can give rise to some perplexity, without smudges it is instead a simply wonderful aesthetic, both for the visual effects and for the photographic choices. At the base there is a complex choice to make, to say the least, in which the true images of dictators and political leaders have been “cut out” and inserted within a scenographic context with a profoundly original and even experimental cut. Sokurov always has numerous pictorial references present (Caspar Friedrich is one of the main names of “Mother and son”) and here too there is no lack of possible inspirations ranging from Goya to sacred art. Sokurov’s “fairytale” has a not very fairytale-like and enchanted ending, but it is yet another film in a mosaic of films that are simply unique and always able to surprise.

The Pataffio

The competition also presented “Il Pataffio”, an eagerly awaited film by Francesco Lagi. The first Italian to compete for the Golden Leopard, the film is set in the Middle Ages and tells the adventures of a group of soldiers and courtiers led by Marconte Berlocchio and his recent wife Bernarda. Arriving in a remote fiefdom, the group realizes that only peasants live around the dilapidated castle, not at all willing to be governed. Between profane appetites and sacred languors, ramshackle soldiers and poor souls, a story about freedom, hunger, sex and power begins.

Based on the novel of the same name by Lugi Malerba, “Il Pataffio” is a film that looks a lot at the cult “The Brancaleone Army” by Mario Monicelli from 1966, both for the setting and for the grotesque dynamics that characterize the misadventures of the characters. Although the great film with Vittorio Gassman is unattainable, “Il Pataffio” could still be more incisive: especially in the first part, the thinness of the plot makes the involvement fluctuating, despite the originality of the starting subject. the overall drawing struggles to excite, despite there are enjoyable moments, funny dialogues and a profoundly melancholy and reflective last act. Francesco Lagi is a very talented director, as demonstrated in the excellent “Almost Christmas” of 2020, but here his skill is noticeable only in part: the film grows with the passing of minutes, but it takes too long to fuel, thus resulting only half successful.