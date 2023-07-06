Faith-Based Film ‘Sound of Freedom’ Tops Box Office, Surges to Number 1 in the United States

“Sound of Freedom”: Faith-Based Film Tops Box Office, Resonates with Audiences

Angel Studio’s “Sound of Freedom,” a faith-based film centered around a former Homeland Security agent’s quest to rescue hundreds of children from sex traffickers, has taken the United States by storm, claiming the number one spot at the box office. The film generated an impressive $14 million in sales on Tuesday alone.

Notably, $2 million of these sales came from Pay it Forward Tickets, an innovative technology developed by Angel Studios. This patent-pending feature enables moviegoers to purchase tickets for others interested in watching a specific film.

Industry experts are predicting that “Sound of Freedom” could reach $20 million in gross sales by the end of the week. The film has garnered positive reviews from critics, with Jim Caviezel’s captivating performance receiving high praise. Viewers have described the film as an emotional rollercoaster that tugs at heartstrings and ignites a burning desire for justice.

Angel Studios, the streaming and distribution platform behind the film, expressed its gratitude to fans for their overwhelming support. Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, declared that “Sound of Freedom” had evolved into a grassroots movement, resonating with audiences across the country.

This success should come as no surprise, as Angel Studios previously achieved tremendous acclaim with their family-friendly TV series, “The Chosen.” The crowdfunded series depicting the life of Jesus Christ has been viewed over 500 million times and has amassed a dedicated following of 108 million people since Season 1.

The anticipated adult thriller from Angel Studios has already surpassed $10 million in pre-sales, boasting an impressive 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Additionally, the film’s successful reception underscores the significant purchasing power of religious moviegoers.

Jim Caviezel, best known for his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson’s “The Passion of the Christ,” portrays federal agent Tim Ballard in “Sound of Freedom.” The film tells a gripping story of Ballard’s determination to rescue children from sexual slavery after an encounter with a kidnapped boy.

Mira Sorvino and Bill Camp join Caviezel in the star-studded cast. Ballard’s real-life inspiration behind the film expressed his early insistence on having Caviezel play him, emphasizing the actor’s genuine love for Jesus as a vital factor.

Caviezel, in an interview with Fox News, stated that his purpose in the film industry is to bring God’s light and portray characters with moral redemption. Despite potential repercussions within the industry, Caviezel remains steadfast in his commitment to his faith and his desire to inspire audiences with meaningful stories.

The film aims to instill courage and inspiration in viewers, urging them to navigate the complexities of the present world with strength and resolve. As “Sound of Freedom” continues to captivate audiences, it demonstrates the power of faith-based films to make a profound impact on society.

With its box office success and critical acclaim, “Sound of Freedom” stands as a testament to the power of cinema to uplift, enlighten, and spark conversations about important social issues.

